Independence Day 2025: Why Is Jana Gana Mana Chosen As Indian National Anthem

Independence Day 2025 is a perfect moment to revisit why "Jana Gana Mana" was chosen as India's national anthem. Its powerful message of unity, diversity, and national pride continues to resonate with every Indian heart.

On Independence Day, Though it resonates deeply with the emotional history of India, Jana Gana Mana has somewhat more significance beyond that. Written in Bengali by Rabindranath Tagore in 1911, this was adopted as an anthem of independent India on January 24, 1950. Why this anthem and not any other? Why is it so special? Let us delve into some interesting truths behind this national anthem.

First Asian Nobel Laureate, Rabindranath Tagore, also wrote the original Bengali version called Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata. The song was first sung during the meeting at Calcutta Session organized by the Indian National Congress on 27 December, 1911. Let's know more about this on the occasion of Independence day.

Therefore, this song praises divine guidance of India and reflects unity of the country from regions and languages.

Tagore clarified in contradictory myths that it does not praise any foreign sovereign, but '"the immortal sovereign of the India fate."

There were many patriotic songs available that could have been considered for national anthem like Vande Mataram or Sare Jahan Se achha while deciding freedom, but Jana Gana Mana was adopted in view of its inclusive spirit and secular approach.

It does not refer to any religion, any region, or any caste.

The lyric itself is pan-Indian, speaking of all the states and cultures of India.

It has the prefixes of message of unity, peace, and common destiny of people in the nation.

On knowing more about the Independence Day, Jana Gana Mana in its complete version plays for a duration of around 52 seconds. It can also be played as a shorter 20-second edition, mostly reserved for ceremonial use.

The anthem is to be sung or played with respect and attention, according to government protocol.

Standing in silence when it is on its play is a mark of respect towards the nation.

Vande Mataram was selected as national song while Jana Gana Mana became the national anthem.

It's from Punjab, Sindh, Gujarat, and Bengal-all oneness ofdiversity.

It is written in Tatsama Sanskrit, making it comprehensible across most languages of India.