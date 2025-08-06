403
Algerian ambassador to UN describes Israel's 'methodical' methods in Gaza as 'genocide'
(MENAFN) During a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday, representatives from Algeria, Pakistan, and Palestine strongly condemned Israel’s military actions in Gaza, citing famine, civilian suffering, and violations of international law.
Algeria’s UN envoy, Amar Bendjama, described the situation in Gaza as systematic and deliberate, stating, “Call it what it is: genocide.” He criticized international inaction, asking, “Where were you when Gaza was starving?” Bendjama also referred to the testimony of an Israeli hostage’s relative, claiming the hostage should have been freed if Israel had not broken the ceasefire. He accused Israel of deliberately creating famine conditions by cutting off essential supplies such as food, water, electricity, and medicine.
Bendjama argued that limited humanitarian aid is insufficient, saying, “Airdrops are not the solution,” and emphasized that access to aid is a legal obligation under the Geneva Conventions—not a favor or a negotiating tool. “Injustice must never be normalized,” he concluded.
Pakistan’s UN representative, Asim Iftikhar Ahmed, echoed these concerns, labeling Israel’s conduct as severe violations of international law. He condemned mass detentions and what he called collective punishment, noting that about 9,500 Palestinians are imprisoned, many without charge or trial. He highlighted the staggering toll on children, stating they are dying at a rate of over one per hour since October 2023.
Ahmed called for a complete and permanent ceasefire, Israel’s withdrawal, the release of all hostages, and unrestricted humanitarian aid access.
