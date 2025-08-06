Digestive Health Supplements Market Size & Forecast (2025-2034): USD 25.86 Billion Projection At 6.10% CAGR
The global digestive health supplements market size was worth around USD 14.25 billion in 2024 and is predicted to grow to around USD 25.86 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.10% between 2025 and 2034.

🔎 Executive Summary
The global digestive health supplements market was valued at approximately USD 14.25 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach nearly USD 25.86 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.10% from 2025 to 2034.
A surge in demand for probiotics, prebiotics, enzymes, and fiber-based supplements, combined with rising awareness of gut microbiota's role in immunity, mental health, and overall wellness, is reshaping the digestive health landscape.
🌱 Market Definition
Digestive health supplements are nutritional products designed to support or improve gastrointestinal (GI) function. These include:
Probiotics (live beneficial bacteria)
Prebiotics (fiber to feed good bacteria)
Digestive enzymes (amylase, lipase, protease)
Herbal & botanical extracts (peppermint, ginger)
Fiber supplements (psyllium, inulin)
Used across clinical, wellness, and preventive health settings, these supplements are available in various forms such as capsules, powders, chewables, and drinks.
Key Insights:
As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global digestive health supplements market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.10% over the forecast period (2025-2034)
In terms of revenue, the global digestive health supplements market size was valued at around USD 14.25 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 25.86 billion by 2034.
The digestive health supplements market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the rising geriatric population worldwide.
Based on the product, the probiotics segment is growing at a high rate and will continue to dominate the global market as per industry projections.
Based on the distribution channel, the over-the-counter (OTC) segment is anticipated to command the largest market share.
Based on region, North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.
📈 Key Market Drivers
✅ 1. Rising Digestive Disorders
Increased cases of IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome), GERD, constipation, and gut dysbiosis globally are driving the need for targeted gut health solutions.
✅ 2. Probiotic & Prebiotic Innovation
Formulation advancements in strain-specific probiotics, synbiotics, and spore-forming bacteria are expanding application across age groups.
✅ 3. Holistic Wellness Trend
Consumers increasingly associate gut health with mental clarity, immunity, and mood, spurring demand for daily supplements and fortified foods.
✅ 4. Aging Population
Older adults face higher instances of digestion issues and are turning to enzyme and fiber supplements for enhanced nutrient absorption.
🧪 Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Probiotics
Prebiotics
Digestive Enzymes
Fiber Supplements
Others (botanicals, antacids, etc.)
By Form
Capsules/Tablets
Powders
Liquids
Chewables & Gummies
By End User
Adults
Children
Geriatric Population
By Distribution Channel
Pharmacies & Drugstores
Online Retail
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Health & Specialty Stores
🌎 Regional Insights
🌐 North America
Leading region, driven by high awareness and supplement consumption
U.S. dominates with over-the-counter (OTC) availability and strong demand for probiotics
🌐 Europe
Significant market due to rising digestive disorder prevalence and clean-label product demand
Popularity of fermented foods and natural supplements
🌐 Asia Pacific
Fastest-growing region
Growing middle-class awareness in India, China, and Japan
Traditional herbs and Ayurveda/TCM integrated with modern supplements
🌐 Latin America & MEA
Emerging markets seeing increased marketing and ecommerce penetration
Brazil and GCC countries show rising supplement uptake
🏢 Key Market Players
The global digestive health supplements market is led by players like:
Bayer AG
NOW Foods
Nature's Bounty
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
Thorne HealthTech
Culturelle (i-Health Inc.)
NutraScience Labs (Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc.)
Garden of Life
Amway Corp.
Align (Procter & Gamble)
Custom Probiotics Inc.
BioGaia
Enzymedica
Seed Health
These players are engaged in:
New probiotic formulation R&D
Acquisitions of gut-focused nutraceutical startups
Expanding direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels
📢 Recent Developments
2024: Nestlé launched“Biome+”, a probiotic range targeting gut-brain axis benefits.
2025: Abbott introduced a multi-enzyme supplement for aging adults with swallowing-friendly formats.
2025: Garden of Life rolled out organic prebiotic powders for clean-label fitness nutrition.
⚠️ Market Challenges
Regulatory inconsistencies across regions for probiotic claims
Consumer skepticism around efficacy without clinical validation
Need for cold-chain storage and strain stability in live bacteria supplements
Misinformation in online retail, creating confusion among first-time users
📊 Future Outlook
The future of digestive health supplements will be shaped by:
Personalized gut microbiome testing
AI-powered supplement recommendations
Rise of next-gen postbiotics and psychobiotics
Clean-label, vegan, and allergen-free formulations
Expansion into pet digestive health supplements
📌 Conclusion
The global digestive health supplements market is on a growth trajectory, projected to rise from USD 14.25 billion in 2024 to USD 25.86 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.10%. This expansion is underpinned by modern lifestyle-induced digestive issues, microbiome science breakthroughs, and consumer pursuit of preventive wellness.
