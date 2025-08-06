Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Neutralize 36 Out Of 45 Russian Drones

2025-08-06 05:08:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to the military, starting at 20:30 on Tuesday, August 5, Russian forces launched 45 attack drones, including Shahed-type UAVs and decoy drones of various types, from Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Read also: War update: Ukrainian forces repel 52 Russian attacks in Pokrovsk sector

Preliminary reports as of 09:00 on Wednesday indicate that air defense units destroyed or jammed 36 Shahed drones and decoy UAVs over northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine.

In addition to the confirmed hits by nine drones at three locations, debris from intercepted drones was recorded falling at another location.

Photo: Ukrainian Air Force

