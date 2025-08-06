NZ To Charge Foreign Tourists Entry Fees

Dhaka: New Zealand plans to introduce entry fees of up to NZ$40 (approx. 33,000 won) for foreign visitors at several popular natural sites starting in 2027, as part of efforts to manage overtourism and fund conservation.

According to sources, the proposed fees will apply to four key destinations: Milford Sound, Tongariro Alpine Crossing, Aoraki Mount Cook, and Cathedral Cove - all heavily visited and managed by the Department of Conservation.

At Milford Sound alone, 90pc of the 1.1 million annual visitors are foreigners.

While New Zealand already charges a NZ$100 international visitor tax and fees for its "Great Walks," the government says more targeted charges are needed to maintain infrastructure and protect the environment amid surging tourism.

The new policy is expected to raise around NZ$62 million annually, with all revenue reinvested into conservation and facilities.

Experts argue the system would be fairer, as locals already fund park management through taxes. Similar dual pricing models are used in countries like India, Peru, and Japan.

However, some tourism operators warn that rising costs could deter foreign visitors and suggest integrating all fees into a simplified system.

Flexible options like online bookings and tourism passes are also being considered. Final decisions on pricing and collection methods will follow further consultations, the government said.

