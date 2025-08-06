NASA To Build Lunar Nuclear Reactor To Counter China's Space Ambitions

The U.S. space agency NASA is expediting plans to develop a 100-kilowatt nuclear reactor for deployment on the Moon by the end of this decade. This initiative is part of the Artemis program, aimed at establishing a permanent human presence on the lunar surface.

According to Politico, Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy and the U.S. Secretary of Transportation issued a directive on July 31, instructing NASA to solicit industrial proposals for the reactor within 60 days.

The lunar reactor is considered critical to ensuring reliable power during the Moon's two-week-long nights, during which solar panels become ineffective. The New York Times reported that the reactor will support human missions, scientific research, and industrial activities such as lunar mining.

NASA's reactor development also carries strategic significance, as both China and Russia are advancing similar plans to deploy nuclear reactors on the Moon by the mid-2030s. U.S. officials fear that early deployment by rivals could result in“no-go zones” that restrict American access.

Acting Administrator Duffy emphasized the urgency, warning that if adversaries establish dominance first, it could hinder the Artemis program and broader U.S. interests in space.

However, CNBC reported several obstacles, including a proposed 24% budget cut to NASA in 2026 and regulatory delays. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has yet to approve licensing frameworks for microreactors needed for the mission.

The Moon is increasingly viewed as a strategic and economic frontier, with spacefaring nations racing to establish energy infrastructure and extract valuable resources such as helium-3 and rare earth metals. Nuclear reactors offer a sustainable energy solution to power long-term operations in the harsh lunar environment.

Despite criticism from some scientists about the geopolitical motivations and safety challenges of deploying nuclear technology in space, NASA considers lunar reactors essential for both deep space exploration and building a future off-Earth economy.

