Natural Food Colorants Market Size & Forecast (2025-2034): USD 2.99 Billion Projection At 8.30% CAGR
Natural Food Colorants Market
Natural Food Colorants Market Size
Natural Food Colorants Market Competitive Analysis
The global natural food colorants market size was worth around USD 1,345.63 million in 2024 and is predicted to grow to around USD 2,986.83 million by 2034Global natural food colorants market size was worth around USD 1,345.63 million in 2024 and is predicted to grow to around USD 2,986.83 million by 2034 (CAGR) of roughly 8.30% between 2025 and 2034.” - Deepak RupnarPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 🔎 Executive Summary
The global natural food colorants market was valued at approximately USD 1,345.63 million in 2024 and is expected to surge to around USD 2,986.83 million by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.30% from 2025 to 2034.
Access key findings and insights from our Report in this sample -
This robust growth is fueled by increasing consumer demand for clean label products, rising awareness about synthetic additive side effects, and the surging popularity of plant-based and organic foods. Food manufacturers across the globe are transitioning from artificial colors to natural pigments sourced from fruits, vegetables, algae, and plants.
🧪 Market Definition
Natural food colorants are pigments extracted from natural sources such as fruits, vegetables, spices, algae, and minerals. These include:
Anthocyanins (from berries, purple cabbage)
Carotenoids (from carrots, tomatoes)
Chlorophyll (from leafy greens)
Curcumin (from turmeric)
Betanin (from beets)
Spirulina extract
They are used widely in confectionery, beverages, dairy, bakery, meat substitutes, and nutraceuticals, driven by regulatory approvals and shifting consumer health preferences.
Key Insights:
As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global natural food colorants market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.30% over the forecast period (2025-2034)
In terms of revenue, the global natural food colorants market size was valued at around USD 1,345.63 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2,986.83 million by 2034.
The natural food colorants market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing demand for clean-label food & beverages (F&B)
Based on the ingredients, the beta-carotene segment is growing at a high rate and will continue to dominate the global market as per industry projections.
Based on the application, the beverage segment is anticipated to command the largest market share.
Based on region, Europe is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.
Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Request Customization of Report:
📈 Key Market Drivers
✅ 1. Clean Label & Health-Conscious Consumerism
Consumers are actively choosing foods with natural ingredients, clean labels, and fewer chemical additives, boosting demand for plant-derived colorants.
✅ 2. Regulatory Pressure on Synthetic Colors
Bans or restrictions on synthetic dyes like Red 40, Yellow 5, and Blue 1 in the U.S., EU, and other regions are nudging producers toward natural alternatives.
✅ 3. Plant-Based & Vegan Product Boom
The rise of vegan meats, dairy alternatives, and health beverages has opened new avenues for natural colorants compatible with natural branding.
✅ 4. Innovation in Extraction & Stability
Technological advancements in microencapsulation, emulsions, and heat/light stability of natural pigments are expanding their usability.
🍽️ Market Segmentation
By Source
Fruits & Vegetables (beetroot, carrot, spinach, berries)
Spices (turmeric, paprika)
Algae (spirulina)
Others (annatto seeds, saffron)
By Color Type
Red (beet juice, lycopene)
Yellow/Orange (curcumin, carotenoids)
Green (chlorophyll, spirulina)
Blue/Purple (anthocyanins)
Others (brown, black)
By Application
Bakery & Confectionery
Beverages
Dairy & Frozen Desserts
Meat & Meat Substitutes
Sauces & Dressings
Nutraceuticals & Supplements
By Form
Liquid
Powder
Gel/Paste
🌎 Regional Outlook
🌐 North America
Strong clean-label adoption in the U.S. and Canada
Regulatory pushback against artificial colorants
Innovation in fruit- and spice-based pigments
🌐 Europe
Leading market due to strict food safety norms (EFSA)
Increasing demand for organic-certified ingredients
🌐 Asia Pacific
Fastest-growing region
Rising disposable income and preference for natural alternatives in India, China, and Japan
Rich biodiversity offers cost-effective raw material sourcing
🌐 Latin America & Middle East
Growing awareness and foreign investment in food processing industries
Natural dyes from regional crops (annatto, achiote) gaining popularity
Buy Now:
🏢 Key Players in the Market
The global natural food colorants market is led by players like:
Sensient Technologies
Naturex (a Givaudan brand)
GNT Group
Döhler Group
Allied Biotech Corporation
DDW
The Color House
Aarkay Food Products Ltd.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
San-Ei Gen F.F.I. Inc.
Oterra
Lycored
IFC Solutions
ROHA Dyechem
Kalsec Inc.
These players are investing in:
R&D for stability enhancement
Expansion of production capabilities
Strategic acquisitions and partnerships
🆕 Recent Developments
2024: ADM launched a new line of heat-stable red beet powder for baked goods.
2025: Givaudan expanded its spirulina-based blue pigment facility in France.
2025: Chr. Hansen developed a color-protecting encapsulation technology for beverages.
⚠️ Market Challenges
Color Stability: Natural pigments are often sensitive to light, pH, and temperature.
High Production Cost: Natural extraction processes are costlier than synthetic alternatives.
Supply Chain Variability: Agricultural dependence creates seasonal and quality fluctuations.
🔮 Future Outlook
The next decade will be shaped by:
Biotechnological fermentation to produce nature-identical colorants
Consumer activism against synthetic additives
AI-based formulation tools to predict natural pigment performance
Sustainable sourcing practices
📌 Conclusion
With consumer preference for natural, safe, and label-friendly ingredients reaching new heights, the global natural food colorants market is set to more than double over the next decade - growing from USD 1.35 billion in 2024 to USD 2.99 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 8.30%.
Food and beverage manufacturers that innovate around natural ingredient functionality, shelf life, and cost-efficiency are well-positioned to lead in this vibrant, health-forward market.
More Trending Reports by Zion Market Research -
Organic Food Delivery Services Market
Flavors and Fragrances Market
Deepak Rupnar
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment