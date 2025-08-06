403
India Kicks Off Rescue Mission for 100 Missing After Cloudburst
(MENAFN) A large-scale rescue mission is actively searching for nearly 100 individuals reported missing following a severe mudslide and flash floods caused by a sudden cloudburst in a northern Indian village.
The disaster struck the village of Dharali, located in Uttarakhand state, on Tuesday.
Authorities have successfully evacuated several people so far amid ongoing efforts.
“Rescue operations are ongoing at a war footing,” Uttarakhand State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Wednesday.
“We are working with full vigilance and promptness to ensure that swift and adequate assistance reaches the affected,” he added.
The Indian Army confirmed that at least nine of its personnel are unaccounted for in the calamity. To accelerate rescue operations, additional army units equipped with tracker dogs, drones, logistic support, and earthmoving machinery have been deployed to the affected site.
“Army and Air Force helicopters for essential supplies, medicines and evacuation of the marooned are also being coordinated. In the meanwhile, residents have been moved to higher reaches in view of rising water levels due to incessant rains,” the Army’s Central Command wrote on X.
Sanjay Seth, Minister of State for Defense, described the situation as serious and confirmed four fatalities.
“Around 100 are missing,” he told media.
Broadcast footage vividly depicts widespread destruction, with concrete homes and roads being swept away by the floodwaters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged on Tuesday that “no stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people.”
