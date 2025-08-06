403
China, Myanmar Strike Deal for 2025 LMC Special Fund
(MENAFN) A cooperation agreement for the 2025 Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Special Fund projects was officially signed on Tuesday in Myanmar’s capital, Nay Pyi Taw, according to a statement from the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar.
The agreement was signed by Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Ma Jia and Myanmar’s Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs U Ko Ko Kyaw, outlining joint efforts under the LMC framework.
During the signing ceremony, Ma emphasized that the 14 newly approved projects for 2025 will enhance Myanmar’s development across multiple sectors, including agriculture, environmental protection, science and technology, culture, education, and disaster prevention.
“China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Myanmar, make good use of the funds, and promote the building of a China-Myanmar community with a shared future to bring more benefits to the two peoples,” she stated.
Myanmar’s Union Minister for Foreign Affairs, U Than Swe, who also sits on the State Security and Peace Commission, conveyed heartfelt thanks to China for its ongoing support. He remarked that both the Myanmar government and its people deeply appreciate China’s financial assistance, which enables shared opportunities for development.
