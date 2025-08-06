Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Posts Surge in Electric Vehicle Sales

(MENAFN) Türkiye’s electric vehicle (EV) market has surged to a record 103,310 units sold during the first seven months of 2025, according to data from the Automotive Distributors Association (ODMD).

Total vehicle sales across Türkiye rose by 6.68% year-on-year between January and July, reaching 572,198 units. Meanwhile, light commercial vehicle sales increased by 5.77% to 143,497 units, highlighting steady growth in the automotive sector.

Breaking down the passenger car market, gasoline-powered vehicles led with 266,095 units sold, followed by hybrids at 153,363, diesel cars at 45,678, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vehicles at 3,752.

Fully electric vehicles alone accounted for 102,160 sales over the same period, with the overall EV figure—covering both fully electric and extended-range models that incorporate gasoline engines—totaling 103,310. Extended-range EVs are classified as electric under Turkish customs tariffs.

The data revealed a sharp decline in gasoline and diesel vehicle sales, which dropped 23.8% and 21.7%, respectively, during the January-July period. Conversely, LPG vehicle sales increased by 5.2%. This shift is partially attributed to global manufacturers scaling back diesel vehicle production, reducing market availability.

Fully electric car sales experienced explosive growth, soaring 146.9% compared to the previous year in the same timeframe.

Gasoline vehicles’ market share shrank significantly from 65.1% to 46.5%, as EVs gained traction. Diesel cars also lost ground, falling from 10.9% to a single-digit 8% share.

In contrast, fully electric vehicles commanded a 17.9% share of total car sales, up from 7.7% last year, while hybrids increased their slice of the market from 14.9% to 26.8%.

Collectively, electric vehicles—including fully electric, extended-range, and hybrid models—represented 44.9% of Türkiye’s auto sales in the first seven months, totaling 256,673 units.

Plug-in hybrids accounted for 5.2% of all car sales, with 30,013 units sold, marking a modest 1.49% rise.

In July alone, fully electric vehicles accounted for 20.5% of the market with 17,225 units sold, while hybrids made up 25.7% with 21,656 units.

