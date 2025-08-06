Did Ashok Gehlot Finally Upgrade To A Land Rover Defender? The Truth Revealed After Another Viral Video
In the latest video shared by a Congress worker on X, Gehlot can be seen walking out of a Defender car.Also Read | Congress MP Rajeev Shukla contradicts Rahul Gandhi on Indian economy
“Just a few days ago, a supporter told Mr Gehlot to get a Defender vehicle too. And just a short while later, today Mr Gehlot was seen in a Defender vehicle,” reads the X post by a Congress worker, Rahul Saini, accompanied by a video.
So, did Gehlot buy a Defender car? The former chief minister clarified, according to NDTV. The white Defender video is an old one, perhaps from a campaign during the Lok Sabha elections in Bikaner, Rajasthan.
Gehlot is still very much using his old Tata Safari Storme, the NDTV report said.British SUV Defender
The Land Rover Defender is a British Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), a common car in the fleets of Indian politicians.
Gehlot was the chief minister of Rajasthan until December 2023. The Bharatiya Janata Party won the 2023 assembly polls, and Bhajan Lal Sharma replaced Gehlot.What was the previous viral video about?
In a previous video, the tea vendor Shimbhudayal Saini was seen telling Gehlot that he has been driving the same car for 15 years.
"I look at politicians changing cars, five in one year," the vendor can be heard telling the Congress leader, right after he recommended buying a black-coloured Defender. "What's a Defender?" Gehlot can be heard asking.
The vendor called the vehicle 'old-fashioned' and said he runs a tea stall at a government hostel and has been looking at his convoy for the past several years.
I beg of you with folded hands to change the vehicle. I request you...it should be a black defender next time.
"I beg of you with folded hands to change the vehicle. I request you...it should be a black defender next time," the vendor requested Gehlot
