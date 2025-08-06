Southwest Gas Celebrates National Call 811 Day: One Call Protects Dig Projects
Data shows a decrease in damages with an increase in calls to 811
LAS VEGAS, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 11, as part of National Call 811 Day, Southwest Gas is reminding everyone, from weekend DIYers planting a tree to seasoned contractors tackling major commercial projects, that calling 811 before digging is a simple and free step that safeguards lives, property, and vital utility services.
Every digging project, regardless of the size, requires contacting 811. By reaching out to 811 or visiting call811 at least two working days before digging, utility-owned underground lines will be marked at no cost, helping prevent damage to natural gas, electric, water, and other essential services.
Proven Safety Results
In 2024, Southwest Gas experienced a 15 percent drop in underground utility damage, thanks in part to a 10 percent rise in 811 requests. However, over a quarter of natural gas incidents still stemmed from digging without prior notice, underscoring the continued need for greater awareness and proactive measures.
Tips for Safe Digging
Southwest Gas encourages anyone launching a digging project to follow these best practices to help keep projects safe:
-
Hand dig carefully within two feet of newly marked lines
Use blunt tools like rounded shovels to avoid puncturing lines
Watch for soil changes or unexpected materials that may signal proximity to a utility line
Verify line depth and location, don't rely on assumptions or old markings
Free Training for Contractors and DIYers
Southwest Gas offers free damage prevention training across its service territory for contractors, landscapers, plumbers, and homeowners. These sessions cover state-specific excavation laws, safe digging techniques, and emergency procedures. More details, including available sessions, are available at swgas/damage-prevention-training .
Know the Signs of a Natural Gas Leak
If you suspect damage to a gas line or notice signs of a leak, whether you're a Southwest Gas customer or not:
-
Evacuate immediately
Call 911 and Southwest Gas at 877-860-6020
Common signs include:
-
A rotten egg, sulfur-like odor
A hissing or roaring sound near the ground or appliances
Blowing dirt, bubbling water, or unexplained dead vegetation
For more information on natural gas safety, visit swgas/safety . For digging guidelines, go to swgas/dig-safe .
About Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas Corporation serves over two million customers across Arizona, California, and Nevada with safe, reliable natural gas service. The company is committed to sustainability and innovation in fueling the growth of the communities it serves. Learn more at swgas.
SOURCE Southwest Gas CorporationWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment