Southwest Gas Celebrates National Call 811 Day: One Call Protects Dig Projects

Data shows a decrease in damages with an increase in calls to 811

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 11, as part of National Call 811 Day, Southwest Gas is reminding everyone, from weekend DIYers planting a tree to seasoned contractors tackling major commercial projects, that calling 811 before digging is a simple and free step that safeguards lives, property, and vital utility services.

Every digging project, regardless of the size, requires contacting 811. By reaching out to 811 or visiting call811 at least two working days before digging, utility-owned underground lines will be marked at no cost, helping prevent damage to natural gas, electric, water, and other essential services.

Proven Safety Results

In 2024, Southwest Gas experienced a 15 percent drop in underground utility damage, thanks in part to a 10 percent rise in 811 requests. However, over a quarter of natural gas incidents still stemmed from digging without prior notice, underscoring the continued need for greater awareness and proactive measures.

Tips for Safe Digging

Southwest Gas encourages anyone launching a digging project to follow these best practices to help keep projects safe:



Hand dig carefully within two feet of newly marked lines

Use blunt tools like rounded shovels to avoid puncturing lines

Watch for soil changes or unexpected materials that may signal proximity to a utility line Verify line depth and location, don't rely on assumptions or old markings

Free Training for Contractors and DIYers

Southwest Gas offers free damage prevention training across its service territory for contractors, landscapers, plumbers, and homeowners. These sessions cover state-specific excavation laws, safe digging techniques, and emergency procedures. More details, including available sessions, are available at swgas/damage-prevention-training .

Know the Signs of a Natural Gas Leak

If you suspect damage to a gas line or notice signs of a leak, whether you're a Southwest Gas customer or not:



Evacuate immediately Call 911 and Southwest Gas at 877-860-6020

Common signs include:



A rotten egg, sulfur-like odor

A hissing or roaring sound near the ground or appliances Blowing dirt, bubbling water, or unexplained dead vegetation

For more information on natural gas safety, visit swgas/safety . For digging guidelines, go to swgas/dig-safe .

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Corporation serves over two million customers across Arizona, California, and Nevada with safe, reliable natural gas service. The company is committed to sustainability and innovation in fueling the growth of the communities it serves. Learn more at swgas.

