Empowering Certifying Staff With EASA Part 66 Module 9 & 10 Online Training

Empowering Global Certifying Staff – A Conversation with Steven Bentley FRAeS on Sofema's EASA Part 66 Module 9 & 10 Online Training

Comprehensive EASA Part 66 Module 9 & 10 online training supports Third Country Part 145 certifying staff with fully compliant, audit-ready solutions.

SOFIA , BULGARIA , BULGARIA, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Third Country EASA Part 145 organisations are required to ensure their certifying staff demonstrate compliance with EASA Part 66 Module 9 (Human Factors) and Module 10 (Aviation Legislation). In response to this obligation, Sofema Online (SOL) has introduced a fully online training solution explicitly tailored to the needs of Base, Line, and Component Maintenance Organisations operating outside EASA Member States.Steven Bentley, FRAeS, CEO of Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) and Sofema Online (SOL), recently shared insights into the development, scope, and regulatory alignment of this training offering.Regulatory Alignment and StructureAccording to Bentley, the training content is aligned directly with EASA's Part 66 Module 9 and Module 10 syllabi and complies with User Guides UG.00121-004 and UG.00126-003. The online program replicates the full scope of traditional classroom delivery, comprising over 1,500 detailed slides - approximately 8 days of structured instruction - complemented by video explainers and final assessments.Equivalence to Classroom TrainingModule 9 includes around 550 slides and reflects the depth of a standard 3-day Human Factors course. Module 10 offers more than 1,000 slides, covering approximately 5 days of Aviation Legislation content. Both modules are designed for self-paced study and knowledge validation.Target AudienceThe program is developed for certifying staff working in Third Country 145 organisations involved in aircraft, engine, APU, and component maintenance. It is also applicable to organisations seeking EASA Part 145 approval.Support for Organisational ComplianceSofema provides Course Learning Objectives (CLOs) to help organisations map training outcomes to EASA compliance requirements. The training can be integrated into an organisation's competence management system under the oversight of its Compliance Manager, aligning with EASA audit expectations.Distinctive ApproachBentley emphasized the depth of content as a differentiator. Unlike abbreviated courses that may fall short during audits, this training prioritises completeness and clarity. The approach is designed to support both knowledge acquisition and regulatory scrutiny.Corporate Flexibility and OversightA range of support options is available for corporate clients, including multi-enrollment schemes, deferred payment options, and privileged partner discounts. Additional resources, such as best-practice QA checklists and invigilation recommendations, are provided to assist with internal compliance processes.Training OutcomesModule 9 (Human Factors) equips certifying staff with structured insights into behavioural and cognitive factors affecting maintenance safety. It supports the identification and management of human error in complex technical environments. Module 10 (Aviation Legislation) builds a comprehensive understanding of the European aviation regulatory framework, encompassing Part 66, Part 145, Part M, Part 21, and related domains.Bentley noted that organisations adopting thorough and up-to-date training solutions are better positioned to meet both safety and regulatory standards. The cost of insufficient training is reflected in increased audit risk and reduced operational performance.

