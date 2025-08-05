Epstein Aide Ghislaine Maxwell To Get Mercy? US President Reveals What He Will Do
In an interview with Newsmax, Donald Trump admitted that he knows little about the case and said,“I'm allowed to do it, but nobody's asked me to do it. I know nothing about it. I don't know anything about the case, but I know I have the right to do it.”
Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of helping Jeffrey Epstein abuse underage girls and is serving a 20-year prison sentence. Attorney for Ghislaine Maxwell on Tuesday said that 63-year-old wants to keep grand jury records secret in the sex trafficking case. This comes as prosecutors urged a court to release some of those records.Also Read | Epstein probe: House committee subpoenas Bill, Hillary Clinton, ex-DOJ officials
Amid renewed public attention for the criminal case that generated political firestorm, Ghislaine Maxwell was shifted from a federal prison in Florida to a prison camp in Texas on Friday. Previously held at a low-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida, until her transfer to the Bryan prison camp , Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused.Also Read | Jeffrey Epstein death: Suicide ruling stands, prison failures fuel conspiracy
Those criminals who are considered to be the lowest security risk by the Bureau of Prisons are housed in minimum-security federal prison camps, some of which don't even have fences.Sean "Diddy" Combs seeks pardon
The US President further mentioned that he would not pardon Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Convicted in July on prostitution-related charges, the 55-year-old sought a pardon from Donald Trump, one of his lawyers said on August 4.Also Read | Sean Diddy Combs denied bail by NYC judge due to risk of 'flight or danger'
Attorney for Sean 'Diddy' Combs , Nicole Westmoreland, while speaking with CNN said,“It's my understanding that we've reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon." Acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges after a marathon trial, Diddy's sentencing is set for October 3.
