Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Philatelic And Numismatic Center To Participate In International Stamp Exhibition In Thailand

Qatar Philatelic And Numismatic Center To Participate In International Stamp Exhibition In Thailand


2025-08-05 07:17:33
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Philatelic and Numismatic Center, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, has announced its participation in the Asian International Stamp Exhibition, scheduled to be held in the Thai capital, Bangkok, from August 7-12, under the auspices of the international philatelic federation (FIP).

The center, which consistently participates in global exhibitions organized by the international philatelic federation and the Federation of Inter-Asian Philately (FIAP), will participate with three stamp displays that have won several international medals: the postal history of Qatar (5 frames); the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nejd and Hejaz (1925-1926) (five frames); and the postal history of the Sultanate of Oman (5 frames).

The center aims to foster and disseminate the hobby of stamp and numismatic collecting, work to advance it, and provide the conditions for its development by all means and methods for its members to practice this hobby, strengthening cooperation and mutual understanding among stamp collectors in the region.

MENAFN05082025000063011010ID1109890188

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search