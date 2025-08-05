Qatar Philatelic And Numismatic Center To Participate In International Stamp Exhibition In Thailand
Doha: The Qatar Philatelic and Numismatic Center, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, has announced its participation in the Asian International Stamp Exhibition, scheduled to be held in the Thai capital, Bangkok, from August 7-12, under the auspices of the international philatelic federation (FIP).
The center, which consistently participates in global exhibitions organized by the international philatelic federation and the Federation of Inter-Asian Philately (FIAP), will participate with three stamp displays that have won several international medals: the postal history of Qatar (5 frames); the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nejd and Hejaz (1925-1926) (five frames); and the postal history of the Sultanate of Oman (5 frames).
The center aims to foster and disseminate the hobby of stamp and numismatic collecting, work to advance it, and provide the conditions for its development by all means and methods for its members to practice this hobby, strengthening cooperation and mutual understanding among stamp collectors in the region.
