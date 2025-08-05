Syrskyi Says Most Difficult Situation On Pokrovsk, Dobropillia, Novopavlivka Fronts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported this on Facebook .

Syrskyi noted that he held a meeting to review the performance of Ukraine's Armed Forces in July.

"It was a very intense month. In the east, the Russian aggressor attempted offensive actions along nearly the entire line of contact. Our troops bravely repelled enemy assaults, as the Russians employed their 'death by a thousand cuts' tactic, using small assault groups," he said.

"The most difficult situation is in the Pokrovsk, Dobropillia, and Novopavlivka directions. At the same time, we are seeing progress in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector with the liberation of territory in the Sumy region. Combat operations continue in the Kursk area as well," Syrskyi said.

In response to increased Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure and cities - resulting in destroyed homes and civilian casualties - Ukraine is strengthening its air defense and scaling up its use of drone-based aerial interceptors.

The general highlighted notable successes in July with deep strike capabilities: "Dozens of targets in Russia's military-industrial complex were hit. Our drones and other strike assets have significantly degraded the enemy's production capacity and inflicted damage on military facilities, including Shahed drone storage sites, weapons depots, airfields, training grounds, and defense, electromechanical, chemical, and oil-refining plants."

Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces / Facebook