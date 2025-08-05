Russian Forces Strike Kharkiv With Molniya Drone, One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported the incident on Telegram .

"The strike hit a gas station. There are preliminary reports of casualties. Details are being clarified," Terekhov wrote.

Later, as of 21:46 on Tuesday, the mayor confirmed that one person had been injured.

On the night of August 4-5, Russian forces launched an attack on Lozova in the Kharkiv region using over 30 drones. Two people were killed and ten injured in that strike.

Illustrative photo: unsplash