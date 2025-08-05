US Hails Decision By Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands To Buy Weapons For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Spokesperson Tammy Bruce made the remarks during a press briefing in Washington on Tuesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Today, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden announced they would fund an additional $500 million package of U.S.-made equipment for Ukraine. In addition, yesterday the Netherlands announced it will fund the first package of U.S.-made weapons and munitions, including Patriot missiles worth over $500 million," Bruce said.

According to her, these shipments - totaling more than $1 billion in life-saving American equipment - will help Ukraine protect its critical infrastructure and civilian population.

"These commitments deliver on President Trump's initiative to facilitate billions of dollars in investment to the United States defense industry and create American jobs while ensuring Europe can ultimately defend itself long-term.," she said.

On July 14, U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced an agreement on the procurement of American weapons by NATO countries. The deal includes the provision of billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine.