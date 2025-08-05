International Partners Provide EUR 310M In Aid To Mykolaiv Region
"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, over 17,500 facilities in the Mykolaiv region have been destroyed or damaged. International partners have provided EUR 310 million in aid, of which EUR 180 million came from the Kingdom of Denmark," Kim said.
He also noted that significant support is being provided by the Ukrainian government through the eVidnovlennia (eRecovery) program.
"People are receiving funds and purchasing new housing - mostly here in the Mykolaiv region - which I'm very pleased to see," the regional governor said.Read also: Sixty-six schools renovated in Ukraine under EU4UASchools project
Earlier reports said that more than 7,000 families in the Mykolaiv region would receive compensation for damaged or destroyed housing through the eRecovery program.
Photo: NABU
