International Partners Provide EUR 310M In Aid To Mykolaiv Region


2025-08-05 07:09:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, said this during a program on Espreso TV , according to Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, over 17,500 facilities in the Mykolaiv region have been destroyed or damaged. International partners have provided EUR 310 million in aid, of which EUR 180 million came from the Kingdom of Denmark," Kim said.

He also noted that significant support is being provided by the Ukrainian government through the eVidnovlennia (eRecovery) program.

"People are receiving funds and purchasing new housing - mostly here in the Mykolaiv region - which I'm very pleased to see," the regional governor said.

Earlier reports said that more than 7,000 families in the Mykolaiv region would receive compensation for damaged or destroyed housing through the eRecovery program.

