Christie Medical Holdings, Inc Is Now A Vizient Contracted Supplier, Expanding Access To Veinviewer® Technology

CathCompassTM uses the unparalleled NIR technology by VeinViewer® to illuminate patients' veins with a built- in color-coded, peripheral IV catheter sizing reference graphic. Exclusive to the VeinViewer® Flex and Vision2 models, CathCompassTM supports clini

Christie VeinViewer® vascular imaging is accepted as a Vizient® contracted supplier, nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company

- Lisa Kaufman, Vice President of Sales, North and South AmericaFL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Christie Medical Holdings, Inc (Christie), a leading medical device manufacturer specializing in vascular imaging solutions, is proud to announce its acceptance as a Vizientcontracted supplier. As the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, Vizient provides network-powered insights in the critical areas of clinical, operational and supply chain performance and empowers its provider clients to deliver exceptional, cost-effective care.Vizient's diverse client base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals , integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers. This effective agreement enables Vizient provider clients streamlined access to our VeinViewerVision2 or Flex models with enhanced savings.“Joining the Vizient network is a milestone for our organization,” said Lisa Kaufman, Vice President of Sales, North and South America for Christie.“We are committed to helping providers deliver more precise and patient-friendly care, and Vizient allows us to expand our reach to the hospitals and clinicians who need it most.”VeinVieweris a breakthrough solution harnessing near-infrared (NIR) technology to provide real-time, high-definition images of a patient's vascular structure directly on the patient. With its unparalleled accuracy and integrated CathCompass(TM) peripheral intravenous catheter sizing reference graphic, VeinViewerstreamlines the evaluation process, saving facilities both time and money.Christie continues its mission to cultivate enduring connections that positively impact vascular access and empower healthcare professionals globally.

Christie Medical Holdings, Inc.

+1 877-733-8346

...

Christie Medical Holdings, Inc.

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.