NBF Launches CASA Campaign To Reward Business Banking Customers With Luxury Prizes

Dubai– August 2025 - The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has unveiled a new campaign aimed at incentivising business banking customers to grow their account balances, with the chance to win high-value prizes including a BYD HAN electric vehicle, gold bars, and iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphones. Running from 25th July to 25th November 2025, the CASA campaign is open to both existing and new Business Banking clients. Participants can enter a prize draw by increasing their average balances in Current and Call accounts. For every AED 1 million in incremental average balance, customers earn one entry, with additional entries awarded for every AED 2 million thereafter. The campaign initiative reflects NBF's strategic focus on fostering client success through performance-based rewards. Winners will be announced 60 days after the campaign concludes, adding a layer of excitement and anticipation for participants. Rehan Ali, Head of Business Banking at NBF, commented:“At NBF, we believe in rewarding ambition and growth. This campaign is more than just an incentive, it's a celebration of our Business Banking customers who are driving progress and building stronger financial futures. Whether you're a long-standing client or new to NBF, we're excited to support your journey and recognise your success in meaningful ways.” The CASA campaign is part of NBF's broader efforts to deepen relationships with clients and reward their trust and loyalty. About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC: Established in 1982, NBF is a full-service corporate bank offering expertise in commercial banking, treasury, trade finance, and Shari'ah-compliant services. With a strong presence across the UAE and a branch network of 14 locations, NBF is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol“NBF”. The bank's major shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC, and Investment Corporation of Dubai.