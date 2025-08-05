Axie's Home Chain Courts All Apps

Sky Mavis wants Ronin (RON) to matter long after Axie Infinity's (AXS) battle pets retire, so it's stuffing an on-chain war-chest (over $300,000 in RON) into the Ronin Forge Innovation Grant.

The pitch to builders is refreshingly blunt: bring anything sticky, ship inside sixty days, and you'll inherit 800,000 monthly actives and 31 million funded wallets. Pixels proved the runway works, ballooning from 5,000 to 2 million daily users in six months after porting.

Even straight-laced DeFi names like Compound and Rocket Pool see the captive liquidity and are parking versions on Ronin.

The program's mechanics favor speed. Teams apply via a short form; approvals land within a fortnight. Funds unlock in tranches linked to public metrics (daily transactors, on-chain volume, or retention) so grants behave like milestone-based SAFEs rather than handouts.

Beyond cash, winners get Chainlink oracle credits, Tenderly debugging vouchers, audit discounts from Verichains, and direct office-hours with the growth leads who scaled Axie's GDP-sized economy. That advisory alone is priceless: Sky Mavis shipped KYC flows on iOS before Apple even admitted NFTs existed.

What kinds of apps qualify?

Anything that keeps users clicking: gamified yield farms, speculative social tokens, JPEG-flipping AI agents, or wallet-native loyalty for real-world brands. The only hard requirement is that the MVP can deploy to Ronin within two months; Sky Mavis wants live traffic, not slide decks. That urgency creates a built-in marketing calendar: each cohort of grantees hits mainnet roughly together, producing rolling waves of feature drops that pull users back into the ecosystem.

Token-economics matter too.

Grants are paid in RON, and vesting locks keep supply off exchanges while recipients bootstrap liquidity pools and pay node fees. Each new app that requires RON-gas further entrenches the token as Ronin's oil. If even a handful of winners replicate Pixels-level growth, the user graph decouples from Axie dependence, and Ronin graduates from“gaming sidechain” to general-purpose consumer L1 - much like how early iPhone games paved the way for Uber and TikTok.

For builders chasing real users instead of yield farmers, this might be the most underrated accelerator slot of 2025.

