Enemy Concentrates 100,000 Troops In Pokrovsk Sector And Over 60,000 In Novopavlivka Sector

According to a Ukrinform correspondent, Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Operational Strategic Group Khortytsia, informed about the data on television.

"The largest number of Russians, 100,000, is in the Pokrovsk sector. The last time we checked, there were over 60,000 in Novopavlivka," stated Tregubov.

Reporting on the situation near Chasiv Yar, the spokesman recalled that fighting for this city has been going on for almost a year. However, the enemy still does not control the city, despite the occupiers' claims that they have captured it.

“The thing is that the Russians need to take this city to continue their offensive towards Kostiantynivka, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and so on. They have not been able to do so, as Ukrainians are holding their positions in the city and the Russians do not control it,” Tregubov said.

The spokesman also noted that the enemy is making statements about the capture of settlements without any basis.

"I don't know where the Russians got these statements about their alleged control over the city. The Russians are simply making things up out of thin air. That is, not just exaggerating, but simply, well, today they wanted to say that some city had been seized. Today they 'took' Chasiv Yar, in February they supposedly 'took' Toretsk. Well, it's the same old story," said Tregubov.

Ukrinform reported that since the beginning of the day, there have been 61 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russian troops, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Lyman sectors .