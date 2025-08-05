2025 ACLS Digital Justice Seed And Development Grant Applications Now Open

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The program seeks to address the inequities in the distribution of access to tools and support for digital work among scholars across various fields, those working with under-utilized or understudied source materials, and those in institutions with less support for digital projects. It promotes inclusion and sustainability by extending the opportunity to participate in the digital transformation of humanistic inquiry to a greater number of humanities scholars and projects. Additionally, all grant recipients can receive general financial planning coaching from the Nonprofit Finance Fund to plan for the long-term stewardship and sustainability of their projects.

Learn more about application and eligibility requirements.

ACLS Digital Justice Grants support projects that pursue the following activities:



Critically engage with the interests and histories of people of color and other historically marginalized communities, including (but not limited to) Black, Latinx, and Indigenous communities; people with disabilities; and queer, trans, and gender nonconforming people through the ethical use of digital tools and methods.

Cultivate greater openness to new sources of knowledge and strategic approaches to content building and knowledge dissemination.

Engage in capacity building efforts, including but not limited to: pedagogical projects that train students in digital humanities methods as a key feature of the project's content building practice; publicly engaged projects that develop new technological infrastructure with community partners; trans-institutional projects that connect scholars across academic and cultural heritage institutions.

Seed Grants: Explore or experiment with new materials, methodologies, and research agendas by way of planning workshops, prototyping, and/or testing products. Development Grants: Advance beyond the prototyping or proof-of-concept phase and articulate the next financial, technological, and intellectual phases of project development.

To support prospective applicants, ACLS is offering a webinar series throughout the application period, which includes both general information sessions with program staff as well as topic specific webinars (e.g. data ethics and capacity building, data stewardship) with former reviewers and grantees.

Supplementary materials, including examples of application components, are available on the ACLS website. Completed applications must be submitted no later than 9:00 PM EST on November 20, 2025. For more information, please see our FAQ page or contact [email protected] with program inquiries.

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 81 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS expands the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship.

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation is the nation's largest supporter of the arts and humanities. Mellon believes that the arts and humanities are where we express our complex humanity, and that everyone deserves the beauty, transcendence, and freedom to be found there. Through its grants, Mellon seeks to build just communities enriched by meaning and empowered by critical thinking, where ideas and imagination can thrive.

