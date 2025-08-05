IHC Posts Dh10.8B H1 Profit On Strong Diversified Growth

International Holding Company (IHC) has delivered a strong first-half performance for 2025, posting revenue of Dh54.7 billion, up 31.1 per cent from Dh41.7 billion a year earlier, and a net profit of Dh10.8 billion.

The Abu Dhabi‐based global investment group credited the results to disciplined strategic investments, portfolio strength across multiple sectors, and one of its best‐ever second quarters.

Q2 revenue climbed 22.5 per cent year‐on‐year to Dh27.5 billion, while net profit surged 55.3 per cent to Dh6.7 billion, reflecting higher operating leverage and sustained demand across core verticals.

Real estate and construction remained the largest revenue contributor, generating Dh22.6 billion in H1, up 47.8 per cent, supported by strong project pipelines and resilient market demand. Marine and dredging operations added Dh14.1 billion, rising 10.8 per cent, while hospitality and leisure nearly doubled turnover to Dh4.9 billion as global travel demand returned strongly. Financial services revenue rose 21.4 per cent to Dh1.8 billion, and energy operations delivered Dh400 million, up 161.3 per cent, highlighting the breadth of IHC's diversification strategy.

Earnings per share increased to Dh2.49, with return on equity at 10.8 per cent. Total assets reached Dh436.9 billion as of June 30, 2025, up 8.7 per cent since year‐end 2024.

“Our H1 2025 results reflect the continued strength of IHC's diversified model and the disciplined execution of our strategic investment agenda,” said Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC.“By delivering outstanding portfolio performance and enhancing operating leverage, we are unlocking value across sectors while deepening our impact in regional and global markets.”

The company advanced several major strategic initiatives in the first half. It launched Gridora, a joint venture with ADQ and Modon to deliver strategic infrastructure projects across the UAE and abroad, and unveiled RIQ, an Abu Dhabi Global Market‐based AI‐driven reinsurance platform developed with BlackRock and Lunate, backed by over $1 billion in equity and targeting liabilities exceeding $10 billion.

In a push into digital finance, IHC joined ADQ and First Abu Dhabi Bank to pioneer a UAE dirham‐backed stablecoin aimed at enhancing payment systems and blockchain adoption. The group also took a leading role at the 2025 World Economic Forum in Davos, engaging with policymakers, investors, and industry leaders to promote sustainable investment and global collaboration.

M&A activity remained a key growth lever. Multiply Group acquired a controlling 67.91 per cent stake in European fashion retailer Tendam, while IHC took a 69.33 per cent interest in Reem Finance to bolster its financial services footprint. The group also acquired and rebranded SME financing platform eFunder as Zelo, targeting the $250 billion SME credit gap in the UAE with digital invoice financing solutions.

Other investments expanded IHC's reach across high‐growth sectors. Modon entered the UK property market with a 50 per cent joint venture in London's 2 Finsbury Avenue development. Al Ain Farms acquired Al Jazira Poultry Farm for Dh255 million, boosting its domestic poultry portfolio. In energy, NMDC Group bought 70 per cent of oilfield services firm Emdad, while Esyasoft purchased UK‐based Good Energy in a Dh453 million deal to strengthen renewable energy and EV mobility capabilities.

Healthcare remained a priority growth sector. PureHealth, an IHC subsidiary, completed a landmark $2.3 billion acquisition of a 60 per cent stake in Greece's largest private healthcare provider, Hellenic Healthcare Group, reinforcing its European expansion.

The group also increased its logistics footprint through Aldar's acquisition of integrated logistics assets in Almsrkaz from Waha Capital for Dh530 million, adding income‐generating properties across Abu Dhabi, DIP, Jebel Ali, and Dubai South.

Shueb emphasised that IHC is shaping“the industries of tomorrow” by connecting innovative businesses with long‐term capital and operational expertise.“Our platform is built for scalable and sustainable global relevance,” he said.“We remain committed to being a catalyst for economic transformation and delivering enduring value to shareholders and stakeholders.”