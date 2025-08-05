UAE's NCM Records Mild Earthquake In Sharjah's Khor Fakkan

An earthquake of magnitude 2 was recorded in Khor Fakkan, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Tuesday.

The tremor, which was detected at 8.35pm UAE time, was slightly felt by residents but it had no effect, the authority clarified.

It hit at a depth of 5 kilometers.

The NCM posted a photo of the place of the shake, take a look: