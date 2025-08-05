UAE's NCM Records Mild Earthquake In Sharjah's Khor Fakkan
An earthquake of magnitude 2 was recorded in Khor Fakkan, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Tuesday.
The tremor, which was detected at 8.35pm UAE time, was slightly felt by residents but it had no effect, the authority clarified.Recommended For You
It hit at a depth of 5 kilometers.
The NCM posted a photo of the place of the shake, take a look:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment