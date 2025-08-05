Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE's NCM Records Mild Earthquake In Sharjah's Khor Fakkan

UAE's NCM Records Mild Earthquake In Sharjah's Khor Fakkan


2025-08-05 02:28:03
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

An earthquake of magnitude 2 was recorded in Khor Fakkan, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Tuesday.

The tremor, which was detected at 8.35pm UAE time, was slightly felt by residents but it had no effect, the authority clarified.

It hit at a depth of 5 kilometers.

The NCM posted a photo of the place of the shake, take a look:

