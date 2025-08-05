3Rd Edition Of Qatar Toy Festival Concludes With Resounding Success

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The third edition of Visit Qatar's Qatar Toy Festival concluded on August 4, 2025, after 30 days of excitement, creativity, and family fun at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

Attracting over 130,000 visitors, the event surpassed attendance records from previous editions by 12% and reinforced its position as one of the region's most anticipated summer experiences for children of various ages and families.

The festival wrapped up with a vibrant closing ceremony featuring a recap video, an energetic dance show by Crew Q, a performance by the popular Adnan Family, and the much-awaited announcement of the Jetour competition winner. A spectacular drone show lit up the West Bay, followed by a celebratory cake cutting, appearances from QTF mascots, balloon drop, and giveaways that left attendees with lasting memories.

Commenting on the festival's success, Hamad Al-Khaja, Manager of Festivals & Events Delivery at Visit Qatar, said: "The remarkable success of this year's Qatar Toy Festival is a testament to the impact of Visit Qatar's family-friendly events calendar. From the introduction of the QTF Summer Camp and Back to School activations to the unforgettable performances and immersive zones, this edition created joyful moments for both families and children across the country. We look forward to seeing everyone for a bigger QTF next year.”

This year's edition introduced several new experiences, including the QTF Summer Camp which was a structured morning programme tailored to children aged 4 to 12 that offered hands-on learning, creative workshops, and fitness sessions. The festival also introduced the Back-to-School programme during its final week with themed shows, competitions, and retail offerings to prepare families for the academic year.

Notably, this year's festival marked Qatar's Purple Saturday with a dedicated celebration on July 26, offering children with special needs free access to the event, inclusive entertainment, and adapted facilities to ensure a welcoming and accessible experience for all.

Headline acts on the main stage this year included celebrated regional and international performers such as the ALJ Sisters, Rasha Rizk, Huda Al-Hussain, El Daheeh, and the Adnan Family, who drew crowds with their engaging shows and interactive sessions. Daily performances also featured musical performances, science demonstrations, dance acts, and interactive competitions that kept audiences of all ages entertained throughout the month.

With new brand activations such as PUBG, Five Nights at Freddy's, Lilo & Stitch, and Sherlock Holmes, alongside returning favourites Build-A-Bear and Haribo, this year's festival successfully blended global entertainment with local culture to deliver an unmatched family experience in Qatar.