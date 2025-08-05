Andhra Pradesh CM Sets Per Capita Income Targets, Emphasises Vision-Based Governance

MENAFN - KNN India)Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has outlined ambitious economic targets while emphasising a governance framework centered on 'vision, people, nature, and technology' during a review meeting of the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) status on Monday.

Speaking to Finance and Planning Minister P Keshav and senior officials, the Chief Minister set a target of achieving a per capita income of Rs 3,47,871 by the 2025-26 fiscal year, with a projected goal of Rs 5.42 lakh per capita income by 2029.

Naidu stressed that improving per capita income would directly enhance living standards for the state's residents.

The Chief Minister directed government departments to prepare and implement comprehensive advance plans across their respective sectors, emphasising the need for strategic alignment with short, medium, and long-term objectives.

He instructed officials to identify global trends and capitalise on emerging opportunities while implementing programs that focus on people, society, families, and individuals.

Naidu specifically asked the planning department to function similar to NITI Aayog and develop optimal strategies to position Andhra Pradesh on a significant growth trajectory.

He emphasised that schemes and programs should be designed with families as the basic unit, ensuring provision of fundamental needs while simultaneously implementing initiatives to increase household incomes alongside traditional welfare programs.

Environmental sustainability emerged as a key theme in the Chief Minister's vision, with Naidu advocating for policies that align public mindset with environmental benefits.

He stressed the importance of preserving natural resources while protecting the environment, proposing a circular economy model where waste from one industry becomes raw material for another.

Technology integration across governance systems was identified as crucial for delivering improved public services.

The Chief Minister highlighted that technology should serve as a partner across sectors from healthcare to agriculture, emphasising that vision-centered governance protecting the environment while integrating technology would yield optimal results.

Naidu clarified that alongside economic development, providing quality living standards remains essential for the state's population.

He declared the objective of making Andhra Pradesh the state with the highest per capita income, directing government departments to work toward creating a better society with improved living standards by studying national and international benchmarks.

The Chief Minister explained that Gross Value Added (GVA) serves as the primary factor in mining and agricultural production, while GSDP growth occurs only when the government effectively delivers welfare and development programs to citizens.

He emphasised that Andhra Pradesh should assume a leadership role across all sectors.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and Principal Secretary (Planning) Peeyush Kumar, among other senior officials.

(KNN Bureau)