Bullet Blockchain Announces Strategic Initiatives To Accelerate Growth And Cement Market Leadership

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullet Blockchain, Inc. (OTC: BULT ) (“Bullet Blockchain” or the“Company”), the only U.S. company holding foundational patents for Bitcoin ATMs and one of only three publicly traded Bitcoin ATM network owner/operators, today announced a series of key strategic initiatives that management is pursuing to drive an aggressive expansion and align current and future stakeholders with the Company's long-term vision.

“We have a clear strategy to capitalize on the explosive growth of the crypto ATM market,” said Simon Rubin, CEO of Bullet Blockchain.“Our primary focus is on four core pillars: (i) Expanding our operational footprint; (ii) Strengthening our leadership and governance; (iii) Securing the strategic capital necessary to fuel this growth; and, (iv) Forging strategic alliances for enhanced security and utility.

“These initiatives are designed to build a powerful foundation for Bullet Blockchain's future and reinforce our position as an industry innovator.”

The first of these pillars is focused on a multi-pronged approach to scaling the Company's physical presence and network capacity.

Expanding Our Operational Footprint

Bullet Blockchain is actively pursuing opportunities to dramatically accelerate the deployment of its Bitcoin ATM network (a/k/a/ 'crypto ATM network'). Building on a successful start , the company is now focused on a multi-pronged approach to scaling its operations. This includes exploring opportunities to acquire and deploy a significant number of new and refurbished crypto kiosks from both manufacturers and operators.

In tandem with this effort, management is in active discussions with a number of regional and national retail operators, including convenience stores and gas station chains, to secure distribution agreements. Such agreements would support a more rapid and strategic rollout of the Company's network, with the potential to significantly expand Bullet's presence across the country.

Next: Enhancing Leadership and Governance

The Company is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance, intellectual property protection, and market compliance. To support these imperatives, Bullet Blockchain is actively engaging with highly qualified individuals to enhance its executive team and Board of Directors. This includes seeking out specialists in intellectual property to advise on strategies for enforcing and leveraging the company's foundational patents , as well as interviewing qualified candidates to join the Board.

Further, management is actively seeking to engage new auditing firms with the intent of fast-tracking important compliance initiatives, signaling a clear path towards increased transparency and market status.

Third: Securing Strategic Capital

To execute its aggressive growth plan, Bullet Blockchain is strategically pursuing a number of capital formation opportunities. This includes sourcing low-cost credit facilities, short-term loans, and traditional equity financing. The company is also evaluating the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Treasury program to leverage future crypto acquisitions. Through these efforts, management has identified significant plausible capital resources to support its operations and fuel future growth.

Final Pillar: Forging Strategic Alliances for Enhanced Security and Utility

Bullet Blockchain is actively building a comprehensive, secure, and user-centric ecosystem through strategic partnerships. These alliances are focused primarily on two endeavors. One is focused on enhancing the customer experience by providing advanced security solutions for digital assets and crypto wallets . The other is facilitating new use cases such as efficient international remittances and developing new technology offerings that create greater visibility and secondary revenue streams. These initiatives position the company not just as a Bitcoin ATM operator, but as a holistic provider of modern crypto-financial services , ultimately transforming the crypto kiosk from a single-purpose device into a multi-faceted hub for digital finance and commerce.

Building on a Vision of Proven Execution

These initiatives collectively form the framework for Bullet Blockchain's strategy to move from intent to execution. With its foundational patents [Nos. US9135787B1 & US10332205B1 ], and a clear roadmap for growth, management is confident in the Company's ability to generate significant value for stakeholders while establishing Bullet Blockchain as a trusted and innovative, global leader , in the crypto ATM market-intricately intertwined in the overall fabric of digital financial services and fintech.

Mr. Rubin, concluded,“Our comprehensive strategy is built on a foundation of tangible pillars, not just ambition. We are committed to moving from strategic intent to proven execution, and we are confident that our roadmap will not only generate significant long-term value, but will also establish Bullet Blockchain as the definitive leader in both the traditional capital markets and digital financial services space.”

Bullet Blockchain's Intellectual Property

As previously announced, Bullet Blockchain acquired First Bitcoin Capital LLC, gaining ownership of an intellectual property portfolio that includes two Bitcoin ATM patents. By virtue of its subsidiary, First Bitcoin Capital LLC, Bullet Blockchain holds the exclusive rights to U.S. Patent Nos. US9135787B1 (“Bitcoin kiosk/ATM device and system integrating enrollment protocol and method of using the same”) and US10332205B1 (“Bitcoin kiosk/ATM device and system and method of using the same”). These patents remain critical technologies for the operation and security of Bitcoin ATMs and their networks.

Bullet Blockchain continues to advance its licensing initiatives, offering operators and manufacturers a variety of partnership models including transaction-based fees and revenue-sharing opportunities centered around its intellectual property.

About Bullet Blockchain

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bullet Blockchain Inc. – common stock is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (BULT) – is a diversified software development and BaaS company, specializing in blockchain technologies and Web 3.0, and though its wholly owned subsidiary, First Bitcoin Capital LLC, the owner and licensor of two Bitcoin ATM patents. Bullet Blockchain's Bitcoin ATMs are operated by licensed third-party operators within the jurisdictions in which they reside. Bullet Blockchain is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital and blockchain-related platforms through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to rapid growth and increasing the shareholders' value.

Shareholders, potential investors, and others should note that we announce material events and material financial information to our shareholders and the public using our website and the social media addresses listed below, as well as in our OTC Markets' disclosures, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts.

