Development Project To Launch At Torghundi Port Soon: Turkmen Team

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Turkmenistan's railway delegation chief has announced that work on a development project at Torghundi port would begin in near future.

A delegation from Turkmenistan, led by Qurbanov Sardar, CEO of the country's Railway joint stock company, met with governor of western Herat province Maulvi Noor Mohammad Islamjar, his spokesman Mufti Mohammad Yousaf said.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed development of Torghundi port and construction of a warehouse at the site for loading and unloading.

The Turkmen team announced work on the project would commence soon and all workers would be recruited from among Afghan nationals.

They also urged cooperation of the Herat local administration in implementation of this project.

Saeedi reiterated work on the project was due to kick off soon and Afghan citizens would be employed during the construction phase.

Meanwhile, Governor Maulvi Noor Mohammad Islamjar assured full cooperation of his administration in executing the project.

He described the employment of Afghan workers as positive step and pledged necessary facilities would be provided to Turkmen workers in issuance of visas.

