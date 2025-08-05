Bitbridge Capital Strategies Successfully Completes Merger, Becomes Publicly Traded Bitcoin Treasury Company

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BitBridge Capital Strategies (OTC: BTTL), a pioneering Bitcoin treasury company focused on disrupting the legacy Bitcoin lending market, today announced the successful completion of its merger with Green Mountain Merger Inc., a Nevada corporation. BitBridge will begin trading under the ticker symbol BTTL on the OTC markets by the end of the third quarter, with plans to uplist to NASDAQ thereafter.

"This transaction marks a significant step in our mission to redefine bitcoin lending and give bitcoin collateral the respect it deserves," said Paul Jaber, chief executive officer and chairman of BitBridge. "Through our corporate Bitcoin accumulation treasury strategy, our innovative Bitcoin loan strategies, and our bold consumer-facing branding campaign, Bitbridge is positioned to bridge the gap between a declining traditional finance system and a thriving Bitcoin standard."

A Pure Bitcoin Treasury Company with No Legacy Business

BitBridge distinguishes itself as a pure-play Bitcoin treasury company, free from legacy business operations. The company is free from entanglements and distractions. Its singular focus is to expand the Bitcoin economy, build and manage a robust Bitcoin reserve, and leverage Bitcoin as a strategic asset to drive long-term value for shareholders.

"We are thrilled to bring BitBridge to the public markets, offering investors a distinct opportunity to participate in Bitcoin's growth through a disciplined and innovative corporate structure," Jaber said. "With our pure treasury model, disruptive Bitcoin loan strategy, and the launch of our 'Bitcoin is LifeTM' branding campaign, we are redefining how Bitcoin is perceived and adopted. Our campaign, including our anticipated podcasts this fall will amplify our message, helping millions better understand Bitcoin's transformative potential."

Innovative Disruptive Bitcoin Loan Strategy BitBridge intends to launch Bitcoin Respect Loan, a disruptive new lending product designed to reshape the way the financial system treats Bitcoin Collateral. Unlike existing market offerings that impose high rates and predatory terms, the Bitcoin Respect Loan is built on a simple principle: your Bitcoin deserves respect. While most lenders treat Bitcoin as a volatile, risky and low value collateral, BitBridge takes a fundamentally different view, recognizing Bitcoin as a long-term, sound money asset worthy of borrower friendly terms, and expects to change the current lending market treatment. The Bitcoin Respect Loan product will feature interest rates at the lower end of traditional conforming mortgage rates, will be multiyear in term and will generate sustainable yearly revenue for BitBridge. The program is designed to help borrowers achieve their long-term life goals without forfeiting Bitcoin due to predatory interest rates and terms currently offered by the market. Explaining the Bitcoin Respect Loan product, Jaber stressed, "At BitBridge we say 'Bitcoin is Life' and our loan program is designed to give you the best life possible." With this future offering, BitBridge is setting a new standard for integrity, transparency, and respect in the Bitcoin lending market.

Bitcoin is LifeTM Branding

BitBridge is the first Bitcoin-focused company to strategically position itself for a mainstream audience through its trademarked slogan, Bitcoin is LifeTM. This campaign is to remind Americans, and people everywhere, of a way of life that existed before decades of fiat currency inflation eroded prosperity. Bitcoin is LifeTM speaks to a revived vision of the American dream of working hard, raising a family, saving with confidence, and building lasting wealth for future generations, is possible again with Bitcoin. Fiat currency has undermined that vision; Bitcoin offers a path to reclaim it. Quite simply, Bitcoin is LifeTM.

This initiative will initially include high-profile college football sponsorships this fall, aligning with the energy, passion and values of millions of engaged fans across the country. By tapping into college football's audience, BitBridge aims to bridge the gap between traditional and decentralized finance, bringing Bitcoin's value proposition directly to millions of consumers.

The company intends to launch a podcast, StraightUpBitcoin, hosted by Jaber, to further amplify its reach and educational mission. Through our consumer-facing marketing strategies combining bold branding with accessible education, BitBridge intends to drive home the message that Bitcoin is LifeTM is committed to showing that life on a Bitcoin standard isn't just possible. It's better.

Experienced Management Team Driving Success

BitBridge's strategic vision is led by a seasoned management team with deep expertise in Bitcoin, finance, and capital markets. Under Jaber's leadership, the company aims to deliver long-term shareholder value while promoting Bitcoin's adoption globally.

About BitBridge Capital Strategies

BitBridge Capital Strategies is a Bitcoin treasury company dedicated to accumulating and managing Bitcoin as a core strategic asset. With a focus on innovative financial strategies, including disruptive Bitcoin lending, and its bold Bitcoin is LifeTM branding campaign, BitBridge aims to deliver long-term value to its existing and future shareholders while advancing global Bitcoin adoption. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the company expects to begin trading in the late third quarter and will provide market updates as its listing process progresses. Follow us on and visit .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update them, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Leah Messina

Director of Communications for BitBridge

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 917-843-8164

SOURCE BitBridge Capital Strategies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED