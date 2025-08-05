Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains

Walrus to leverage Pipe Network's more than 280,000 Point of Presence (“PoP”) nodes to speed up delivery at the edge, while the Pipe Network will leverage Walrus storage to provide a multichain experience

Pipe Foundation, launch partner for the Pipe Network , and decentralized data storage protocol and application development platform, Walrus , today announced a partnership to integrate their respective solutions so the Pipe Network will act as Walrus's content-delivery layer. The Pipe Network will use Walrus storage capabilities in order to extend its reach, increasing bandwidth and reducing latency across multiple high-throughput blockchains.

Walrus chose to partner with the Pipe Network because its DePIN architecture already spans more than 280K community-run PoP nodes worldwide. Walrus users will read and write data through the nearest PoP, keeping R-U retrieval latency under 50 ms even at the network edge. All traffic stays on a decentralized path, preserving end-to-end ownership and auditability.

The key challenge with existing solutions is that they aren't optimized for performance delivery at the edge, especially for large or dynamic files. Walrus, developed by the original contributors to the leading smart contract platform and layer 1 blockchain Sui, is designed to act as the data layer for the future of decentralized internet applications, delivering programmable and scalable storage for virtually any project. The programmable nature of Walrus' network allows users to do more with their data, enabling information to seamlessly move between storage, availability, and compute as opposed to simple static storage from other decentralized data platforms.

By partnering with Pipe Foundation, Walrus will unlock further cost management for both users and developers as well as increased performance for content delivery, allowing the platform to accommodate everything from simple data storage to high-throughput data requirements like those for decentralized AI development.

is a permissionless, hyper-local content delivery network (CDN) built on Solana. Anyone can spin up a lightweight Point of Presence node, forming a global mesh that keeps content within 50 mils of end-users, cutting 50-70% of round-trip latency compared with traditional CDNs. The ultimate vision for the Pipe Network is to build a distributed cloud services provider that leverages crypto payment rails and DePIN infrastructure to disrupt bloated incumbents, starting with the legacy content delivery networks (CDN) like CloudFlare.

