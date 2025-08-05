OLYMPUS PROPERTY EXPANDS FLORIDA PORTFOLIO WITH ACQUISITION OF FIFTEEN IN MIAMI's HEALTH DISTRICT
"Olympus has been active in Florida for over a decade, steadily growing our presence across the state's most dynamic markets," said Alex Badalian, Director of Investments at Olympus Property. "The acquisition of Fifteen reflects our broader strategy of targeting high-opportunity submarkets within major gateway metros. With South Florida's continued growth and strong rental fundamentals, we see this as an ideal setting to elevate the resident experience while delivering sustainable, long-term results at this asset."
Tailored to professionals working in and around the Health District, Fifteen delivers elevated design in a well-connected urban setting. The boutique mid-rise community offers walkable access to world-class healthcare institutions, including the University of Miami Health System, Jackson Memorial Hospital, the Miami VA Medical Center, and the forthcoming Kenneth C. Griffin Cancer Research Center-a 244,000-square-foot, 12-story facility scheduled to open in 2025. Residents also benefit from proximity to public transit and an array of nearby amenities. With direct connectivity to the Dolphin Expressway (SR 836) and I-95, the property links seamlessly to major commercial destinations such as Downtown Miami, Brickell, Coral Gables, and the Miami River District.
Walker & Dunlop's Fort Lauderdale investment sales team, including Still Hunter and Kaya Suarez, arranged the transaction. Financing was secured by Craig West and the TeamWest group at Walker & Dunlop.
About Olympus Property
Established in 1992, Olympus Property is a full-service multifamily owner and operator headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. With a portfolio valued at over $8.5 billion and representing more than 35,000 units across the U.S., Olympus remains focused on high-growth markets and delivering exceptional living experiences. The company currently owns and manages multifamily properties in 17 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, and Kentucky. For more information about Olympus Property and its growing portfolio, please visit .
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Olympus Property
Carla Zeineh
949-889-0120
[email protected]
SOURCE Olympus Property
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment