OLYMPUS PROPERTY EXPANDS FLORIDA PORTFOLIO WITH ACQUISITION OF FIFTEEN IN MIAMI's HEALTH DISTRICT

The acquisition underscores Olympus Property's commitment to identifying supply-constrained, high-demand submarkets with strong underlying fundamentals for institutional-grade housing. The firm will leverage its vertically integrated operating platform and regional scale to increase operational efficiency, sustained value creation, and compelling long-term returns.

"Olympus has been active in Florida for over a decade, steadily growing our presence across the state's most dynamic markets," said Alex Badalian, Director of Investments at Olympus Property. "The acquisition of Fifteen reflects our broader strategy of targeting high-opportunity submarkets within major gateway metros. With South Florida's continued growth and strong rental fundamentals, we see this as an ideal setting to elevate the resident experience while delivering sustainable, long-term results at this asset."

Tailored to professionals working in and around the Health District, Fifteen delivers elevated design in a well-connected urban setting. The boutique mid-rise community offers walkable access to world-class healthcare institutions, including the University of Miami Health System, Jackson Memorial Hospital, the Miami VA Medical Center, and the forthcoming Kenneth C. Griffin Cancer Research Center-a 244,000-square-foot, 12-story facility scheduled to open in 2025. Residents also benefit from proximity to public transit and an array of nearby amenities. With direct connectivity to the Dolphin Expressway (SR 836) and I-95, the property links seamlessly to major commercial destinations such as Downtown Miami, Brickell, Coral Gables, and the Miami River District.

Walker & Dunlop's Fort Lauderdale investment sales team, including Still Hunter and Kaya Suarez, arranged the transaction. Financing was secured by Craig West and the TeamWest group at Walker & Dunlop.

Established in 1992, Olympus Property is a full-service multifamily owner and operator headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. With a portfolio valued at over $8.5 billion and representing more than 35,000 units across the U.S., Olympus remains focused on high-growth markets and delivering exceptional living experiences. The company currently owns and manages multifamily properties in 17 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, and Kentucky. For more information about Olympus Property and its growing portfolio, please visit .

