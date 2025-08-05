Shakenation Signs 3-Year Deal With Sony Music Entertainment, Announces Debut Album 'Dough' For January 2026

- ShakenationATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shakenation has officially signed a three-year, $850,000 agreement with Sony Music Entertainment, marking a major milestone in the rising hip-hop artist's career.Under this new partnership, Shakenation is preparing to drop his debut album,“Dough,” in January 2026. The project will showcase his signature rap style, which blends financial wisdom, self-care themes, and motivational storytelling. Fans can get an early taste of the energy and vision behind the album with his latest video,“Treasures,” now streaming on YouTube: Watch Here .“This deal is a dream come true and proof that hard work and vision pay off,” said Shakenation.“I'm here to inspire people to chase their goals, take care of themselves, and build the life they've always imagined. 'Dough' is just the beginning.”With Sony Music handling distribution and promotion, Shakenation is poised to elevate his career, bringing his motivational and aspirational rap to a global audience. His commitment to delivering powerful music and authentic storytelling continues to resonate with fans who connect with his journey of ambition and resilience.Find Shakenation's music on multiple platforms including SoundCloud and Apple Music . For show bookings and appearances, contact DJ JTdadon @putthecityon.About ShakenationShakenation is a rising star in the rap scene known for his electrifying performances and inspiring lyrics. Since his debut, Shakenation has garnered a dedicated following and critical acclaim across the country. With his fourth album launching January 2026, Shakenation continues to solidify his place in the rap music industry.###

Smino

Shakenation

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.