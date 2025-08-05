Baku Redraws Energy Maps As Gas Diplomacy Gains Ground In Moldova

For the first time in history, Ukrainian consumers will receive Azerbaijani natural gas. The deal, signed between Ukraine's Naftogaz and SOCAR Energy Ukraine-a subsidiary of our State Oil Company-marks a milestone not just for the two countries, but for the entire post-Soviet energy landscape. It is the first time Azerbaijani gas will travel via the Trans-Balkan route, through the Bulgaria-Romania-Ukraine energy corridor. Right now, it's a test supply, but its significance is anything but experimental. Ukraine has now become the first post-Soviet republic in Europe to buy Azerbaijani gas, joining...

