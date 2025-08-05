Baku Redraws Energy Maps As Gas Diplomacy Gains Ground In Moldova
For the first time in history, Ukrainian consumers will receive Azerbaijani natural gas. The deal, signed between Ukraine's Naftogaz and SOCAR Energy Ukraine-a subsidiary of our State Oil Company-marks a milestone not just for the two countries, but for the entire post-Soviet energy landscape. It is the first time Azerbaijani gas will travel via the Trans-Balkan route, through the Bulgaria-Romania-Ukraine energy corridor. Right now, it's a test supply, but its significance is anything but experimental. Ukraine has now become the first post-Soviet republic in Europe to buy Azerbaijani gas, joining...Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment