Prelude Growth Partners Closes Consumer-Focused $600 Million Third Fund At Hard Cap

Raised in Under Three Months, the Oversubscribed Fund will

Invest in High-Growth Consumer Brands

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Growth Partners ("Prelude Growth"), a growth equity firm focused on partnering with high growth branded consumer product and service businesses, today announced the first and final close of its third fund, Prelude Growth Partners III, L.P. ("Fund III"). Fund III was significantly oversubscribed, closing in less than three months at its hard cap with $600 million in total commitments. Fund III received strong support from a broad base of prestigious institutional investors including endowments, charitable foundations, public pension funds, global financial institutions and family offices. Prelude Growth now manages $1.3 billion in assets.

Consistent with Prelude Growth's prior funds, Fund III will continue to execute its focused investment strategy, partnering with passionate and exceptional founders and management teams across advantaged consumer products and service categories. Fund III aims to commit between $15 million and $75 million to high-growth consumer businesses.

Neda Daneshzadeh, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Prelude Growth, said, "We are thrilled to have closed Fund III with tremendous support from both existing and select new limited partners who helped us complete a significantly oversubscribed fundraise in just two and a half months. This is a testament to how much the limited partner community values a disciplined approach. We look forward to partnering with truly exceptional consumer entrepreneurs who are setting the pace of innovation in their categories."

"We are here to support founders in building the iconic brands of the future" added Managing Partner and Co-Founder Alicia Sontag. "We leverage our deep consumer experience and insights with our partner brands and provide powerful expertise in building successful brands at a large scale. We act as highly collaborative partners to our founders and management teams, enabling them to maximize the potential of their brands."

Since Prelude Growth's inception in 2017, the firm has become the partner of choice for branded consumer product and service businesses by providing deep strategic and operating value-add support to scale their partner brands faster. The firm has backed leading consumer brands including Sol de Janeiro, Bachan's, MadeGood, PHLUR, Blueland, Summer Fridays, So Good So You, Skin Pharm, and Westman Atelier. Prelude Growth's previous fund, Prelude Growth Partners II, L.P., closed in 2021 with $250 million in committed capital.

Proskauer Rose LLP served as legal counsel for Fund III. No placement agent was used.

About Prelude Growth Partners

Prelude Growth Partners is a leading consumer-focused growth equity firm that supports brands made for the new modern consumer. By partnering with founders and CEOs, Prelude Growth Partners provides deep category experience, value-added operational support, and a broad network to power the high potential, fast-growing consumer brands of tomorrow. Prelude Growth Partners seeks to make investments of $15 million to $75 million in each company, across branded consumer categories including beauty & personal care, food & beverage, health & wellness, pet and other consumer product and service companies. Representative past and current partner investments include: Bachan's, Banza, Blueland, dpHUE, Fly By Jing, MadeGood, So Good So You, Skin Pharm, Sol de Janeiro, Summer Fridays, The Center Brands (including Naturium and PHLUR), Tower 28, and Westman Atelier. For additional information on Prelude Growth Partners, please visit or follow the firm on LinkedIn .

Media Contacts

[email protected]

SOURCE Prelude Growth Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED