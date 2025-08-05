Steel Tube Institute Launches Free Web-Based Conduit Bending Application, Partners With IBEW-NECA Technical Institute For Beta Testing And Training
While trade schools teach students to calculate bends by hand, the growing use of digital tools in the field makes access to a reliable, easy-to-use calculator increasingly important. Most existing apps come at a cost; STI's new tool is free forever, removing barriers for students and professionals alike.
Key features include:
-
Instant calculations for stub-ups, kicks, offsets, saddles, concentric and parallel bends
Input-based customization for conduit size and angles
Output includes bend marks, center marks, shrink, gain, leg lengths and conduit usage
Transparent, documented formulas for instructional use
Optimization for mobile use, enabling fast access in the field
"Our hope is that the tool will become a long-term resource for students as they transition into the field," said Dale Crawford, Executive Director of the Steel Tube Institute. "We're investing in the next generation of electricians, making sure they have the tools they need to master their craft and carry best practices forward."
Hosted and supported by the Steel Tube Institute, the conduit bending web application is available now for free use at .
To learn more about the Steel Tube Institute , its mission and vision, visit .
About Steel Tube Institute
The Steel Tube Institute was formed in 1930 when a group of manufacturers joined forces to promote and market steel tubing. Their goal was to mount a cooperative effort to improve manufacturing techniques and inform customers about their products' utility, versatility and competitive advantages. This, along with providing a forum for the discussion of issues impacting the industry, remains the focus of Steel Tube Institute's efforts. Learn more at and visit Steel Tube Institute on Linkedin .
Media Contact:
Natasha Sadek-Saleh
(862) 684 3344
[email protected]
SOURCE Steel Tube Institute
