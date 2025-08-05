Steel Tube Institute Launches Free Web-Based Conduit Bending Application, Partners With IBEW-NECA Technical Institute For Beta Testing And Training

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Bending conduit is about precision and presentation; it's not just 45s and 90s," said Ryan Jackson from the Steel Tube Institute. "Layered saddles, concentric bends and neat parallel runs are what make a job stand out. This tool gives students a digital tool that mirrors what they learn in class and applies it in the field."

While trade schools teach students to calculate bends by hand, the growing use of digital tools in the field makes access to a reliable, easy-to-use calculator increasingly important. Most existing apps come at a cost; STI's new tool is free forever, removing barriers for students and professionals alike.

Key features include:



Instant calculations for stub-ups, kicks, offsets, saddles, concentric and parallel bends

Input-based customization for conduit size and angles

Output includes bend marks, center marks, shrink, gain, leg lengths and conduit usage

Transparent, documented formulas for instructional use Optimization for mobile use, enabling fast access in the field

"Our hope is that the tool will become a long-term resource for students as they transition into the field," said Dale Crawford, Executive Director of the Steel Tube Institute. "We're investing in the next generation of electricians, making sure they have the tools they need to master their craft and carry best practices forward."

Hosted and supported by the Steel Tube Institute, the conduit bending web application is available now for free use at .

To learn more about the Steel Tube Institute , its mission and vision, visit .

