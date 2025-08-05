Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Now Open: Hellospace+ @ Lonesome Quail And I-35 In New Braunfels, Texas. Premium Self-Storage Spaces Available With Smart Access And Rental Options

2025-08-05 08:47:17
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "This is a beautiful property and includes the latest industry technology. We will operate it with our HelloSpace+ team that understands self-storage needs must be met quickly and conveniently upon demand," stated Julie Farrar, President/CEO of UPG Spaces (United Properties Group, Inc.)

With approximately four hundred units completed in Phase 1, this primarily climate-controlled facility offers drive-up units as well with U-Haul trucks, trailers, boxes and packing supplies available on site.

Rent online 24/7 at HelloSpacePlus with Live Agents available from 8 am to 8 pm every day for chat or telephone support. Meet our on-site office staff during normal business hours 7 days a week.

The property will host a grand opening celebration soon which will include a City of New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony, tours of the facility, and lots of giveaways!

For more details about this location, visit HelloSpacePlus .

About HelloSpace+ : At HelloSpace+, we understand that storing your belongings is more than practicality; it's about trusting us to solve a storage problem when you need it. From our approachable and friendly staff to our modern and convenient facilities, HelloSpace+ is designed with you in mind. Whether you are storing your belongings for a short while or you are here for the long haul, our team is here to support you every step of the way.

About UPG Spaces : Developing Self-Storage Assets for over 40 years, we provide Design, Build, Brokerage and Management Services. For more about our company, visit UPGSpaces.

Contact Information:
Name: Heath Edwards, Managing Director
Phone: 888-406-5111
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE United Properties Group, Inc.

