Currency Appoints U.S. Leadership Team To Accelerate Nationwide Expansion

Currency.com , the global digital finance provider, announced the appointment of Enrico Serafini as Chief Executive Officer, U.S., and as Chief Operating Officer, U.S. They will oversee the company's rapid expansion across the region as it seeks to establish itself as a top-tier digital finance platform in the U.S.

is scaling fast across the U.S., with 31 Money Transmitter Licenses already secured - most recently in Tennessee - and more on the way. By combining regulatory discipline with product innovation, the company is building the foundation for long-term growth in one of the world's most competitive fintech markets.

Made to power the next era of American fintech, is building a regulated platform that brings together digital assets, traditional financial instruments, and payments under one roof. The primary goal is to deliver a seamless, user-centric experience tailored to how Americans invest, transact, and manage money.





Enrico Serafini joins with over two decades of experience in scaling high-growth fintech ventures and building trusted, modern platforms. He is also a senior advisor to international organizations across fintech, government, and infrastructure. As U.S. CEO, he will lead next phase of growth in the American market, leveraging his expertise in regulatory strategy, digital asset infrastructure, and user experience.





Dave Ackerman, newly appointed COO, brings a proven track record in operational excellence and technology-driven transformation across leading financial institutions. He will oversee the execution of U.S. strategy - ensuring the delivery of secure, efficient, and compliant services for both consumers and businesses.

With its leadership team in place, will continue expanding access to its services across additional U.S. states and beyond. It is also actively developing the platform's capabilities to support broader use cases and a deeper product offering.

