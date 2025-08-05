Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Erdogan Applauds Starmer’s Palestine Remarks

2025-08-05 07:43:50
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday extended his congratulations to British Prime Minister Starmer for his recent remarks concerning the recognition of the state of Palestine.

According to the Turkish Communications Directorate, the two leaders held a phone conversation where they explored bilateral ties between Türkiye and the United Kingdom, in addition to evaluating broader regional and international developments.

Erdogan noted that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has deteriorated to an alarming level.

He stressed that humanity must act beyond expressing mere "concern" regarding the unfolding tragedy.

He further highlighted the urgency of taking effective measures to pressure Israel into agreeing to a ceasefire and supporting a two-state resolution to the conflict.

The Turkish leader reaffirmed that Türkiye continues to provide humanitarian relief to Gaza, endorses the efforts of mediators aiming to bring about a ceasefire, and supports diplomatic initiatives in that direction.

As per a statement released by Starmer's office, both leaders addressed the "appalling" humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

They shared a mutual stance on the immediate necessity for a ceasefire, the "unconditional release of all hostages," and the swift removal of constraints blocking humanitarian assistance.

During the exchange, the British Prime Minister detailed the UK’s plans to escalate its efforts to deliver aid to those in dire need and elaborated on his ongoing cooperation with international partners toward establishing a sustainable peace strategy.

