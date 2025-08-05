Start Any Business (SAB) Opens In Tokyo: Providing Access For Japanese Investors To Set Up Business In The UAE

Start Any Business Logo

Start Any Business (SAB) opens fourth global base in Tokyo

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Start Any Business (SAB), a Dubai-based business setup management consulting firm, has now expanded its services to Japanese entrepreneurs and investors. We have officially launched our fourth international branch and website in Tokyo. With this expansion, we are committed to simplifying business setup and the real estate investment journey for Japanese businesses and property buyers who wish to enter the Emirates' opportunity-filled market.With the official opening of SAB's Tokyo branch, entrepreneurs and investors can now get expert support for simpler company formation in the UAE, without the need to travel to the country. Whether you want to secure profitable property deals in Dubai or require support handling the complex setup procedure, our team can help you with everything. Moreover, our staff is familiar with the local culture and is well-versed in all standard regulations, creating a smooth path for business collaboration across both markets.You can simply contact or visit our Tokyo office, where our team, led by experienced branch managers Mr. Rio and Ms. Megumi, will assist you with all your needs. Our branch managers, familiar with the Japanese market trends and regulations, will guide you at every step, from business setup to making smart investments in the UAE.New Services and Value Propositions for JapanAfter successfully serving clients in the UAE, India, and Saudi Arabia, Start Any Business has now arrived in Japan to assist investors and business owners. Our newly launched Tokyo branch will offer professional support to our valued Japanese clients with the following localized services and resources:1. Cryptocurrency investment supportJapanese investors can now invest in high-end real estate projects and business setups in the UAE using cryptocurrencies such as ETH, BTC, and USDT. Start Any Business helps you make safe and legal crypto transactions compliant with Dubai's standard regulations.2. Monthly Dubai Real Estate Market Report in JapaneseWe are committed to making real estate decisions simpler for our Japanese clients, as we offer a free monthly Dubai real estate market report in Japanese. This report covers everything, from the latest market trends and investment tips to property price predictions, helping you make informed decisions to secure profitable deals.3. Relocation support for familiesBeyond supporting our valued Japanese clients with business setup and property investment, our Tokyo team also offers complete relocation support. You can trust our relocation support services if you're planning to move to the Emirates for a long time or permanently. From handling family-based visa applications to supporting your dream home search and school enrollment process, you can trust us for every need.4. Free webinar series (UAE business & investment masterclass)SAB has expanded to Tokyo to provide expert support to clients locally. You can secure valuable details about the UAE's tax trends, cryptocurrency rules, real estate due diligence, and much more through our informative four-part Japanese webinar series, which we are providing at zero cost.5. Japanese content creation and digital marketing supportWith our excellent digital marketing support services, you can secure a wide reach and connect with your target audience in the UAE. Our team offers content creation services for SNS posts, landing pages, and listings in the Emirates in multiple languages using professional tools like Canva Pro.Inaugural Ceremony Led by SAB's Top ExecutiveThe opening ceremony of SAB's Tokyo branch was led by SAB's UAE Sales Director, Pankaj Joshi. Our prominent leader highlighted the emerging opportunities in the UAE business sector for Japanese business owners and investors.He said Japan has a strong reputation as an economic powerhouse and is globally known for its innovation and quality. SAB's Tokyo team will provide easier and direct access to excellent business and real estate investment opportunities for Japanese entrepreneurs. He added that SAB is a bridge where opportunities are guided by trust.What can Japanese clients expect?With the opening of the Tokyo office, the SAB team is all set to support our valued Japanese clients with the following special offerings:With us, you don't need to travel to the UAE to complete the business setup procedure, as our company formation services handle it from Japan.You can access and secure profitable real estate deals in the Dubai market, as we offer detailed project introductions and professional legal and investment consulting services.Our team provides both remote and in-person support in Japanese. You can connect with our experts virtually or schedule a personal meeting.Beyond company formation and real estate investment services, you can trust us for complete assistance in licensing, visa approval, and bank account opening procedures from Japan.To celebrate our fourth international branch opening, we are offering our Japanese clients free brief personal advice sessions.Launch celebration: Free consultation campaignWe are excited to announce free one-on-one personal and virtual expert guidance to our Japanese clients. To celebrate the opening of the SAB Tokyo branch, we are offering complimentary sessions in Japanese to our clients. This offer is available for a limited time from July 29th to August 2nd. If you want to take advantage of this free personalized interaction offer, hurry and book your reservations, as only limited slots are available.Company overview: About Start Any BusinessStart Any Business is a globally known business setup, management, and consulting firm. We are based in Dubai and also serve clients in India and Saudi Arabia with our international branches. We have been serving foreign entrepreneurs in building their business empires in the UAE with our expert company formation services. We also help global investors in securing profitable real estate deals.Even though we are physically operating in four countries, our multilingual teams are currently supporting clients from over 15 countries with expert and customized services. Our great industry experience, in-depth knowledge of local and global legal regulations, strong government relations, and success-driven approach make SAB a trusted partner for global investors and entrepreneurs in the UAE.Contact information in JapanContact: Ryo Haishima / Megumi TakeshitaStart Any Business – Tokyo📧 ...Global Headquarters Site:India Office:Saudi Office:

