Interior Designer Launches Fine Art Photography Venture For Commercial And Residential Spaces

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After more than 35 years in interior design, Dina Marie is taking a new approach to transforming spaces-this time through the lens of her camera. The Florida-based designer has launched a new venture under the professional name Dina Marie Views ( ), focused on fine art photography created specifically for use in commercial and residential interiors, including hospitals, hotels, and high-end homes.Dina, who spent 35 years designing interiors for a wide range of clients, says the transition into photography happened naturally.“I began shooting scenes while working on design projects,” she said.“It became clear that there was a gap between the kind of photography typically offered and the kind of imagery that actually enhances a designed space.”Unlike traditional fine art photographers, Dina brings a designer's sensibility to her work. She creates images that are not just beautiful but functional within the context of a room. She describes her photography as a way to create ambience and communicate a feeling, using abstract and atmospheric imagery that supports the mood and message of the space.One of her most notable installations is at Mease Countryside Hospital in Clearwater, Florida, where her custom photography was used throughout a recent expansion. Designed to create a calming, intentional environment for patients and staff, her work offers an alternative to the generic, mass-produced art often found in medical settings.“There's a difference between a beautiful photo and a piece of art that communicates with its surroundings,” said Dina.“Designers see that right away.”Her photography is also featured in select hotel projects, including the Hotel Indigo brand, where her murals and custom pieces were created to complement existing design themes. The work stands out for its ability to bring a space together rather than simply decorate it.Her new collections are currently available through her website, with plans underway to launch a Shopify-based platform that includes augmented reality tools for visualizing how pieces will look in a space. The work is aimed primarily at interior designers, art buyers, and project managers in commercial development who want a more integrated approach to sourcing wall art.While Dina's work is available to the general public, her focus remains on the trade market.“This is art made by a designer, for designers,” she said.Dina continues to exhibit select works in local galleries and plans to release limited edition collections as her platform grows. For now, her mission is clear: to offer interior designers a curated, customized alternative to mass-produced art.About Dina MarieDina graduated from Florida State University with an interior design degree and founded Creative Edge Design, quickly establishing herself as a sought-after designer throughout the Tampa Bay Area. She began exploring photography as a personal passion, drawn to capturing the essence and movement of her subjects rather than creating static imagery. Her extensive background in design provided her with a distinctive perspective as a photographer, enabling her to create artwork specifically tailored for interior spaces. Her fine art photography design services are available at .

