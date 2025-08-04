Qterminals Appoints Marco Neelsen As Group Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Board of Directors announced the appointment of Marco Neelsen (pictured) as the new Group Chief Executive Officer, effective 3 August 2025.

Neelsen brings over 20 years of international leadership experience in the ports and logistics sector, having held senior executive roles across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, including Malaysia, Germany, Bahrain, Jordan, and Oman.

Most recently, he served as Executive Director at MMC Ports Holding Sdn Bhd in Malaysia.

Prior to that, Neelsen was the Chief Executive Officer of the Port of Tanjung Pelepas, one of the world's largest terminals.

His proven expertise in operational excellence, strategic transformation, and port development positions him strongly to lead QTerminals into its next phase of growth, transformation and global expansion.

The Board of Directors extended its sincere appreciation to Charles Meaby, who has served as Acting Group CEO, for his leadership and contributions during the transition period.

As of August 1, 2025, Meaby will resume his role as Managing Director of Hamad Port.

"QTerminals looks forward to the leadership of Neelsen as the company continues to enhance its role as a strategic gateway for trade and logistics in Qatar and beyond," a company statement said.