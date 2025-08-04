Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia’s Top Billionaires Wealth Soars Even More


2025-08-04 05:10:54
(MENAFN) Russia’s wealthiest individuals collectively saw their fortunes grow by $20.4 billion in the first half of 2025, largely propelled by strong performance in the commodities sector, according to the latest available data.

Vladimir Potanin, majority shareholder of Norilsk Nickel, retained his position as Russia’s richest person, with his net worth climbing $2.5 billion to $30.4 billion.

In second place, Vagit Alekperov, founder of Lukoil—the country’s second-largest oil producer—added $1.1 billion to his wealth, now valued at $26.5 billion.

Alexey Mordashov, leading steelmaker Severstal, secured the third spot as his fortune increased by $1.9 billion, reaching $25.2 billion.

Leonid Mikhelson, co-owner of Novatek, Russia’s second-biggest natural gas company, saw his wealth rise by $1.4 billion to $23.8 billion.

Conversely, Vladimir Lisin, majority shareholder of NLMK, recorded the sharpest loss, dropping $3.5 billion amid a slump in steel prices, leaving him with $22.2 billion.

Pavel Durov, co-founder of Telegram, also saw significant growth with his fortune rising $3.2 billion to $14.3 billion.

These figures are compiled by tracking the real-time market valuations and corporate disclosures of the world’s top billionaires, capturing fluctuations in their net worth over time.

