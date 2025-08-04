403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia’s Top Billionaires Wealth Soars Even More
(MENAFN) Russia’s wealthiest individuals collectively saw their fortunes grow by $20.4 billion in the first half of 2025, largely propelled by strong performance in the commodities sector, according to the latest available data.
Vladimir Potanin, majority shareholder of Norilsk Nickel, retained his position as Russia’s richest person, with his net worth climbing $2.5 billion to $30.4 billion.
In second place, Vagit Alekperov, founder of Lukoil—the country’s second-largest oil producer—added $1.1 billion to his wealth, now valued at $26.5 billion.
Alexey Mordashov, leading steelmaker Severstal, secured the third spot as his fortune increased by $1.9 billion, reaching $25.2 billion.
Leonid Mikhelson, co-owner of Novatek, Russia’s second-biggest natural gas company, saw his wealth rise by $1.4 billion to $23.8 billion.
Conversely, Vladimir Lisin, majority shareholder of NLMK, recorded the sharpest loss, dropping $3.5 billion amid a slump in steel prices, leaving him with $22.2 billion.
Pavel Durov, co-founder of Telegram, also saw significant growth with his fortune rising $3.2 billion to $14.3 billion.
These figures are compiled by tracking the real-time market valuations and corporate disclosures of the world’s top billionaires, capturing fluctuations in their net worth over time.
Vladimir Potanin, majority shareholder of Norilsk Nickel, retained his position as Russia’s richest person, with his net worth climbing $2.5 billion to $30.4 billion.
In second place, Vagit Alekperov, founder of Lukoil—the country’s second-largest oil producer—added $1.1 billion to his wealth, now valued at $26.5 billion.
Alexey Mordashov, leading steelmaker Severstal, secured the third spot as his fortune increased by $1.9 billion, reaching $25.2 billion.
Leonid Mikhelson, co-owner of Novatek, Russia’s second-biggest natural gas company, saw his wealth rise by $1.4 billion to $23.8 billion.
Conversely, Vladimir Lisin, majority shareholder of NLMK, recorded the sharpest loss, dropping $3.5 billion amid a slump in steel prices, leaving him with $22.2 billion.
Pavel Durov, co-founder of Telegram, also saw significant growth with his fortune rising $3.2 billion to $14.3 billion.
These figures are compiled by tracking the real-time market valuations and corporate disclosures of the world’s top billionaires, capturing fluctuations in their net worth over time.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment