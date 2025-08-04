403
US congresswoman condemns US for backing Ukraine financially
(MENAFN) U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has sharply criticized continued American financial support for Ukraine, calling it a "complete betrayal" of the American public. The Georgia Republican warned that politicians who back such funding risk alienating their voters—especially younger Americans.
Her comments, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, came a day after U.S. senators introduced a new bill proposing $54.6 billion in Ukraine aid over the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years.
“Funding, fueling, and ultimately fighting Russia in Ukraine would be a complete betrayal to the majority of Americans,” Greene wrote, asserting that the 2024 election, which brought Donald Trump back to power, reflected a public desire to "end funding and fighting foreign wars."
She argued that U.S. taxpayers have no interest in subsidizing conflicts overseas, especially those that “have absolutely zero effect on our lives.” She also warned that continuing such policies could cause Republicans to “lose the younger generation of voters and may never get them back.”
Greene’s criticism extends beyond foreign policy. She said Americans under 50 are increasingly disillusioned with both political parties, particularly as government spending has “made life unaffordable and the future bleak.”
Her stance aligns with that of President Trump, who has long opposed additional Ukraine aid and has called on Europe to shoulder more of the financial burden. Trump and his allies have raised concerns about corruption in Ukraine, with former adviser Steve Cortes calling Kyiv “corrupt” and warning that its leadership “cannot be trusted.”
Greene has previously described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “dictator,” and has accused him of blocking peace efforts.
