Kuwait Awqaf Donates KD 500,000 To Gaza


2025-08-04 05:04:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Awqaf Public Foundation (KAPF) announced on Monday the allocation of KD 500,000 to support the national campaign aiding the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip.
The campaign was launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), and several Kuwaiti charitable organizations.
In a statement to KUNA, KAPF Acting Secretary-General Amal Al-Dallal said that this step reflected the foundation's humanitarian commitment to providing relief to the distressed and supporting the needy.
Al-Dallal reaffirmed Kuwait's firm support for the Palestinian cause and its humanitarian role in aiding those in need.
She expressed pride in the campaign's strong popular and governmental support, highlighting it as part of Kuwait's ongoing relief efforts for Palestinians and other affected communities worldwide. (end)
