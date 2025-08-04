Samsung Foldable Phone Sales Boom As Z Fold 7 Breaks Preorder Records
South Korean brand Samsung has proven its dominance in the foldable smartphone market. The latest Galaxy Z Fold7 has received the largest preorder in American history, according to a Samsung press release. The Galaxy Z Flip7, released alongside it, has also seen a significant increase in preorders.
The Galaxy Z Fold7 has achieved the highest number of preorders ever for Samsung's Fold lineup in the US. Compared to previous generation phone models, the total preorders for the new Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 have already increased by more than 25 per cent. Of these, the Galaxy Z Fold7 received the largest preorder in the history of the American market. The Fold7 recorded a preorder increase of close to 50 per cent. Evaluations suggest that the lightweight slim design, camera upgrades, and AI features are the reasons for the widespread acceptance of the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 smartphones in the market. Preorders for these foldables began in the US on July 25.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 - Features
The Galaxy Z Fold7 and Fold7 are Samsung's slimmest and lightest foldable mobile phones. Samsung introduced the book-style Galaxy Z Fold7 as a slim foldable. It is built on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Key features of the Fold7 include an 8-inch foldable display, a triple rear camera with a 200MP main sensor, and up to 1TB of storage. In India, the Galaxy Z Fold7 starts at Rs 1,74,999.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Features
The Fold7 is the slimmest Galaxy Flip phone. This is a flip handset powered by Samsung's Exynos 2500 chip. The Galaxy Z Flip7 features a 4.1-inch external display, a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED main display, a thickness of 6.5mm when open and 13.7mm when closed, a weight of 188 grams, a 4,300mAh battery, a dual rear camera with a 50MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP selfie camera, and AI features. The starting price of the Fold7 is Rs 1,09,999.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment