Samsung Foldable Phone Sales Boom As Z Fold 7 Breaks Preorder Records

South Korean brand Samsung has proven its dominance in the foldable smartphone market. The latest Galaxy Z Fold7 has received the largest preorder in American history, according to a Samsung press release. The Galaxy Z Flip7, released alongside it, has also seen a significant increase in preorders.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 has achieved the highest number of preorders ever for Samsung's Fold lineup in the US. Compared to previous generation phone models, the total preorders for the new Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 have already increased by more than 25 per cent. Of these, the Galaxy Z Fold7 received the largest preorder in the history of the American market. The Fold7 recorded a preorder increase of close to 50 per cent. Evaluations suggest that the lightweight slim design, camera upgrades, and AI features are the reasons for the widespread acceptance of the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 smartphones in the market. Preorders for these foldables began in the US on July 25.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 - Features

The Galaxy Z Fold7 and Fold7 are Samsung's slimmest and lightest foldable mobile phones. Samsung introduced the book-style Galaxy Z Fold7 as a slim foldable. It is built on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Key features of the Fold7 include an 8-inch foldable display, a triple rear camera with a 200MP main sensor, and up to 1TB of storage. In India, the Galaxy Z Fold7 starts at Rs 1,74,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 - Features

The Fold7 is the slimmest Galaxy Flip phone. This is a flip handset powered by Samsung's Exynos 2500 chip. The Galaxy Z Flip7 features a 4.1-inch external display, a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED main display, a thickness of 6.5mm when open and 13.7mm when closed, a weight of 188 grams, a 4,300mAh battery, a dual rear camera with a 50MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP selfie camera, and AI features. The starting price of the Fold7 is Rs 1,09,999.