Bus-Freight Train Collision Kills One, Injures 16 in Russia
(MENAFN) A fatal collision between a tourist bus and a freight train in Russia’s Leningrad region has claimed one life and injured 16 others, regional authorities confirmed Monday.
Of the injured passengers, seven remain in serious condition, with medical teams working urgently to transfer all victims to local hospitals for treatment, the regional health committee reported.
The incident occurred early Monday morning at 6:11 a.m. local time (0311 GMT) when the tourist bus attempted to cross a railway crossing, colliding head-on with an approaching freight train, according to a statement from Oktyabrskaya Railway shared on Telegram.
Emergency services responded quickly to the scene to provide aid and manage the aftermath.
Local officials have launched a formal investigation to determine the exact circumstances behind the crash and assess any potential safety breaches.
The authorities emphasized the urgency of the situation and the ongoing efforts to support the injured and affected families.
