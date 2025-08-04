403
Turkey, Pakistan complete bilateral amphibious army exercise
(MENAFN) Türkiye and Pakistan have successfully completed a joint amphibious military exercise, according to a statement released Sunday by Türkiye’s Defense Ministry.
The bilateral drill took place in the port city of Karachi from July 27 to August 2 and aimed to strengthen cooperation between the two countries' naval forces. The focus was on improving coordination during joint missions and enhancing operational effectiveness.
The Defense Ministry described the exercise as a success, highlighting that it boosted mutual confidence in maritime operations and reinforced unity between the two nations on land.
