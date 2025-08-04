Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan criticizes Russia’s Tass

Azerbaijan criticizes Russia’s Tass


2025-08-04 04:29:28
(MENAFN) Azerbaijan has condemned the Russian state news outlet Tass for what it considers a serious affront to the country’s territorial integrity. On Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada issued a statement criticizing Tass for using the name "Stepanakert" instead of "Khankendi" when referring to a city in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

According to Hajizada, using names linked to the now-defunct separatist regime is offensive and unacceptable. He urged Russia to stop mislabeling Azerbaijani geographic names and to refrain from employing terms associated with separatist entities.

“If this behavior continues,” Hajizada warned, “Azerbaijan may begin referring to various locations in Russia by their historical names, in line with the principle of reciprocity.”

He further demanded that Tass issue an apology and correct the terminology in question, warning that failure to do so could lead to legal actions affecting the agency’s activities in Azerbaijan.

As of now, neither Tass nor Russian officials have responded to Baku’s statement.

MENAFN04082025000045015687ID1109880614

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search