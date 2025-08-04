403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijan criticizes Russia’s Tass
(MENAFN) Azerbaijan has condemned the Russian state news outlet Tass for what it considers a serious affront to the country’s territorial integrity. On Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada issued a statement criticizing Tass for using the name "Stepanakert" instead of "Khankendi" when referring to a city in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.
According to Hajizada, using names linked to the now-defunct separatist regime is offensive and unacceptable. He urged Russia to stop mislabeling Azerbaijani geographic names and to refrain from employing terms associated with separatist entities.
“If this behavior continues,” Hajizada warned, “Azerbaijan may begin referring to various locations in Russia by their historical names, in line with the principle of reciprocity.”
He further demanded that Tass issue an apology and correct the terminology in question, warning that failure to do so could lead to legal actions affecting the agency’s activities in Azerbaijan.
As of now, neither Tass nor Russian officials have responded to Baku’s statement.
According to Hajizada, using names linked to the now-defunct separatist regime is offensive and unacceptable. He urged Russia to stop mislabeling Azerbaijani geographic names and to refrain from employing terms associated with separatist entities.
“If this behavior continues,” Hajizada warned, “Azerbaijan may begin referring to various locations in Russia by their historical names, in line with the principle of reciprocity.”
He further demanded that Tass issue an apology and correct the terminology in question, warning that failure to do so could lead to legal actions affecting the agency’s activities in Azerbaijan.
As of now, neither Tass nor Russian officials have responded to Baku’s statement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment